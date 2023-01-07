Winter Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, Jan. 7

Saturday Scoreboard
Boys Wrestling
Winterset "Gary Christensen" Invite
7. Clarinda 99 - Karson Downey won 182 pound title. Jase Wilmes (220) and Bryson Harris (285) finished 2nd.
13. Southwest Iowa 52.5 - Seth Ettleman finished 2nd at 120.
Mid-Buchanan Invitational
5. Shenandoah 323 - Owen Laughlin won the 157 pound title and Jayden Dickerson won at 175. Jacob McGargill was 2nd at 144.
Girls Wrestling
West Central Valley Invitational
12. Clarinda 18 - Kambry Gordon finished 2nd at 110.
People are also reading…
Logan-Magnolia Tournament
13. Southwest Iowa 36 - Clara Sapienza won title at 135 gold.