Winter Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Jan. 21

Clarinda Cardinals

Friday Scoreboard

Wrestling

IWCOA Girls State Championships at Coralville

T42. Southwest Iowa 28 (after first day of two day tournament) - Seven Warriors won nine total matches. Clara Sapienza won two matches to advance to 140 pound quarterfinals.

John J. Harris Invitational at Southwest Valley

4. Clarinda 52 - Kaden Whipp (106), Kale Downey (145), Karson Downey (160), Jase Wilmes (182) and Logan Green (285) into Saturday's semifinals.

18. Southwest Iowa 15.5 - Seth Ettleman (113) into Saturday's semifinals.

22. Shenandoah 11 - All five Mustangs in field lost in quarterfinals.

Girls Basketball

Lewis Central 48 Shenandoah 31

Stanton 40 Sidney 34

Boys Basketball

Lewis Central 80 Shenandoah 15

