Weidman shines in Cardinal bowling's sweep of St. Albert
Clarinda Boys Bowling

Pictured are members of the Clarinda boys bowling team. Front row, from left: Caden Butt, Karsten Beckel, Levi Wise, Ronnie Weidman, David Dockweiler and Cael Wagoner. Middle row, from left: Tucker Gordon, Colton Owens, Cale Clark, Rhyn Walters, Noah Comer, Matthew Nelson, Quintyn Gray and Robin Lin. Back row, from left: Kobe Bennett, Eli Vorhies, Tyson Bramble, Grant Barr, Ty Newberg, Erik Baker and Drake Riddle. Not pictured: Mark Everett, Keegan Hull, Owen Johnson, Erik McCollum and Marshal Miller.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda bowling teams started out their season with home wins over St. Albert Monday, Nov. 29.

The Cardinal boys nearly broke the 3,000 pin mark in their first dual of the season, beating the Falcons 2,954 pins to 2,815. The Cardinal girls won 2,288-1,983.

Ronnie Weidman started out the season in grand fashion for the Cardinal boys, shooting a 277 in his first game. He added a 226 second game for a 503 two-game series to lead all competitors.

Tyson Bramble was also above 200 in both games for the Cardinals, shooting a 212 and a 210 for a 422 series. Karsten Beckel shot a 221 second game and a 402 series for the Cardinals.

Levi Wise added a 342 series while Grant Barr shot a 308 to wrap up the individual scoring for the Cardinals. Keegan Hull added a 291.

The Cardinals led by 189 pins going into the baker series. The Falcons were better in four of the five baker games, but the gap was too big to overcome. Clarinda was above 200 in three of five games, including a 243 finale.

Andi Woods and Ryplee Sunderman led the Cardinal girls in the season opener. Woods shot overall high series with a 345, opening with a 179 and closing with a 166. Sunderman’s 190 first game was the high game for the day.

Sunderman shot a 310 series, followed by a 300 from Ally Johnson, a 298 from Kemper Beckel and a 289 from Dakota Wise to make up Clarinda’s score after the individual portion of the competition.

Maddie Smith rounded out Clarinda’s lineup with a 247.

Clarinda led by more than 250 pins heading into the baker series and opened the baker rounds with a 183 to secure the win.

With the first match out of the way, the Cardinals are now off until a Dec. 9 home dual against Creston.

