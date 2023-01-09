Two wins each for Gordon, Olson at Central Decatur

Clarinda’s Jalon Olson and Kambry Gordon both won two of their three matches at the Central Decatur Scramble Thursday, Jan. 5.

Gordon competed in the 105-110 pound division and earned both of her wins over Clarke/Murray’s Maisy Davis, once by fall and once in a 13-2 major decision. Gordon also lost by fall in a sudden victory period against Josie Moore of Clarke/Murray.

Olson’s two wins were both by fall in the 140-145 division. Olson pinned Kalee Wise of Southern Tier, the co-op that Central Decatur is part of, in the first period. She also pinned Ashli Perkins of Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas in the second period. Olson also lost by fall to Natalie Geisler of Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas.

The Cardinals are right back on the mat Saturday at the West Central Valley Tournament.