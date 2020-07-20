CLARINDA – The Clarinda Cardinals nearly came back from an early five-run deficit, Saturday, July 18 against Treynor, but fell 6-5 in a Class 2A District Final.
The season ended at 8-9 for Clarinda while Treynor advanced to a substate final.
Clarinda senior Jake Childs kept his team close with an outstanding pitching performance in relief. He pitched the final five innings, striking out 11. He allowed just one base runner, a two-out hit batsman in the sixth inning.
“He was about as dominant as you can be on the mound,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “He’s got great stuff, but has been struggling with consistency. He had it all going on (Saturday) and when he’s on he’s tough.”
Clarinda scored two runs in the fifth inning to cut Treynor’s lead to 6-5. Michael Shull singled and scored on Tadyn Brown’s double. A Logan Green single scored Brown. Clarinda would leave the tying and go-ahead runners on first and second in the inning.
Wyatt Schmitt was hit by a pitch to start the sixth inning, but was tagged out trying to steal second on a pickoff attempt. That was Clarinda’s last base runner of the game as Treynor’s Kristian Martens retired the next five for part of his eight-out save.
Treynor took advantage of free passes early in the game. Schmitt started on the mound for Clarinda and gave first base to four straight batters on three walks and a hit batter after a strikeout to start the game. Eberly didn’t wait around, bringing Cooper Neal in to pitch at that point. A run scored on a groundout and then AJ Schiltz singled in two runs to give Treynor a 4-0 lead.
Clarinda scored one in the home first. Shull walked, stole second, went to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.
Treynor scored two runs against Neal in the second inning. A hit batsman, an error and a stolen base put runners on second and third with no outs. After a strikeout, Treynor got a sacrifice fly by Martens and a double from Nate McCombs to score their final runs.
Eberly said the start wasn’t ideal.
“We competed really well after coming out really tight with a young kid on the mound in Schmitt,” said Eberly. “He has good stuff, but he let the moment get a little big for him. He was wild so I had a quick hook with a full bullpen. Cooper came in and did a good job throwing strikes, but we had some balls we could have caught and that leads to runs against good teams.”
Clarinda’s other two runs came in the third inning against Treynor starting pitcher McCombs. Two walks and a bunt single by Shull loaded the bases with no outs. Brown lifted a sacrifice fly to plate one, and then an error brought in another run. Clarinda would leave two on base in the inning, however.
Eberly said his team fought back nicely.
“We competed really well,” said Eberly. “Sometimes this year, we have been 10-runned in a game like that. It looked that way early, but Jake came in humming. He shut the door and gave us some life. They opened the door by walking a couple guys. We got some hits and got back in the game.”
Shull led the offense with two of the team’s five hits. He also scored two runs. Brown drove in two. Green finished with a hit and an RBI.
The loss ended the career of three outstanding seniors in Childs, Nathan Lindsay and Parker Rock.
“We lose three really good seniors who have done a lot in our program,” said Eberly. “We’re excited for the future, but we’re going to miss those guys. Parker has hit in the three through five hole for me for three years. Nathan has been manning center field for a couple years and Jake on the mound tonight. We’re going to miss those guys.”
The RBI hits by Schiltz and McCombs early were Treynor’s only two hits of the game. McCombs earned the win on the mound, striking out seven in 4 1/3 innings.
