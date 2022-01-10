Titans overpower Cardinal basketball on Green Out night

CLARINDA – The Clarinda boys basketball team didn’t make a field goal in the second half for nearly seven minutes in a 57-42 home loss to Lewis Central Friday, Jan. 7.

It came in the second half of a doubleheader that saw Cardinal athletes, coaches and fans wearing green to support the son of Lewis Central head boys basketball coach Dan Miller.

Green is the color for liver cancer awareness. Joe Miller, who is in high school, was diagnosed with liver cancer in August and had surgery shortly after diagnosis to remove a tumor and half of his liver. Chemotherapy followed and then Joe received a liver transplant Jan. 2. He is recovering and doing well.

Coach Miller’s Titans led the entire game, but saw the Cardinals answer each time they tried to push the lead in the first half and Lewis Central’s advantage was 26-23 at the break.

An early free throw in the third quarter cut the Titan lead to two, but Clarinda wouldn’t score for more than five minutes after that. The Cardinal defense held Lewis Central to just nine points in that span, but the hole was too deep for the Cardinals.

A basket by Wyatt Schmitt finally ended the drought with 1:14 to go in the third quarter. Tadyn Brown connected on a 3-pointer with 6:36 to go in the game to bring Clarinda within 40-32, but the Titans scored the next six and kept the lead at 12 or greater the rest of the way.

“We have these lulls that end up hurting us,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “It was the same thing at Creston Tuesday. We just have trouble putting the ball in the hoop consistently.”

It was a physical contest that kept increasing in physicality over the course of the night. Eberly thought his team matched their physicality early, but not as much late in the game.

“We competed really hard,” Eberly said. “I told them after the game that we did a good job putting a body on people and boxing out in the first half, and then in the second half we tried to outjump them. You can’t do that and their physicality showed.”

Drew Brown led Clarinda’s offense with 16 points while Schmitt added 10. Brown’s eight rebounds led the team to go with four steals. Schmitt added six rebounds as the Cardinals fell to 6-6 overall and 2-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, records they expected to be much better this season. Eberly said it comes down to confidence on the offensive end.

“We’re near the hoop a ton with shots, we just don’t make any on a consistent level,” Eberly said. “You have to do that to win games in the Hawkeye 10.”

Isaac Jones added six points and four rebounds while Cooper Neal contributed four points and five rebounds. Tadyn Brown and Grant Jobe picked up three points each with Jobe’s eight rebounds tied for the team lead.

The Titans improved to 5-4 overall and 4-1 in the conference.