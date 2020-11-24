Three Cardinals named IPSWA all-state football

There were three Clarinda football players, who earned all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association in teams released Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The IPSWA, with help from the Iowa Football Coaches Association, selected three teams in all six classes and three Cardinals were selected in Class 2A.

Nathan Barnes was named first team kicker.

Barnes made two of his four field goal attempts on the season and 22 of his 28 extra point attempts. His longest field goal came from 41 yards away. He averaged 52.4 yards per kickoff with 41 percent of his kicks ending as touchbacks.

Senior classmates Crew Howard and Cole Ridnour were second team selections, Howard at offensive line and Ridnour at linebacker.

Howard led a line that paved the way for the Cardinal rushing attack that ended the year with 1,524 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Ridnour finished the season with a team best 63 tackles, 42 solo, to go with 14 tackles for loss.

There were 30 athletes selected to each of the three teams in Class 2A.