Summer Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, June 21

Tuesday Scoreboard
Softball
Glenwood 11 Shenandoah 0
Clarinda 15 Red Oak 2
Sidney 5 Stanton 4
Baseball
Glenwood 14 Shenandoah 4
Clarinda 12 Red Oak 6
Stanton 17 Sidney 8
MINK League Baseball
St. Joseph 9 Clarinda A’s 8
The Clarinda softball team scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Glenwood 4-3 Friday, June 17, in Hawkeye 10 Conference action.
CLARINDA – Ricky Harrison threw five innings of one-run ball and the Clarinda A’s pounded out 11 hits to beat Chillicothe 10-1 Friday, June 18…
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah baseball team gave fourth-ranked Clarinda everything they wanted, but the Cardinals held on for a 6-5 win Thursday…
Friday Scoreboard
Clarinda junior Levi Wise threw a one-hit shutout over five innings and the Clarinda bats put up an eight-run fifth inning to beat East Mills …
Will Walsh had a four-hit, six-RBI day in the nightcap of the Clarinda A’s doubleheader sweep of Carroll Thursday, June 16.
Wednesday Scoreboard
Sunday Scoreboard
Clarinda softball earned its first win over Denison since 2009 as part of a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader split Monday, June 13, in Clarinda.
Clarinda junior James McCall threw a five inning no-hitter, leading Clarinda baseball to a 10-0 home win over Southwest Valley Wednesday, June…