Summer Sports Scoreboard: Monday, May 23

Monday Scoreboard
Softball
Clarinda 10 Bedford 0
Griswold 10 Shenandoah 0
Baseball
Clarinda 10 Bedford 4
Red Oak 15 Sidney 2
DES MOINES – Mayson Hartley won two state medals and Isaac Jones, Tadyn Brown and Logan Green all earned one for Clarinda at the state track a…
RED OAK – For the first time in Randy Pullen’s 31 years as Clarinda girls tennis coach, his team will play in the state team tournament.
Clarinda state track and field Friday results
Saturday Scoreboard
The Clarinda A’s will open their 67th season of summer baseball Wednesday, June 1, with a MINK League road game.
Clarinda state track and field Thursday results
Clarinda state track and field Saturday results
Clarinda’s first appearance at the girls state team tennis tournament ended quickly with a 5-0 loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier Saturday, May 21, i…
South Page senior Cheyenne Sunderman has stayed busy throughout her high school career and is hoping for a strong finish to her third and fina…
Clarinda senior Cooper Neal’s 77 was two strokes shy of qualifying for the state golf tournament.