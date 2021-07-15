Shull shuts down Treynor bats, sends Cardinal baseball to district final

“We scrapped some runs in there,” Eberly said. “We got some guys on and they threw the ball around a little bit. They are a good team as always. We capitalized on their mistakes and put some runs on the board.”

Clarinda took control of the game with a four-run third inning. Isaac Jones opened the inning with a walk against Treynor starting pitcher Kaden Snyder. A wild pitch and error on the throw to second moved Jones around to third and he scored on Shull’s sacrifice fly for the game’s first run. Snyder walked the next two with a pair of errors advancing the Clarinda runners and bringing in a run. Cooper Neal followed with an RBI single. Another walk was it for Snyder and Brady Coffman came on to pitch. He walked the only two batters he faced with a wild pitch bringing in the fourth run. Treynor head coach Scott Wallace then called on Schumacher to pitch and he was able to get out of the inning with no more runs crossing the plate.

Clarinda added two runs in the fifth against Schumacher, who finished the game on the hill for Treynor. An error allowed Logan Green to reach base to start the inning. After a strikeout, Jarod McNeese ripped a double into the right-center gap scoring courtesy runner Edgar Rodriguez. After a walk, Clarinda added another run on a double steal to lead 6-0. Eberly said adding runs in the late innings is key to postseason success.