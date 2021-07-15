Shull shuts down Treynor bats, sends Cardinal baseball to district final

UNDERWOOD – Clarinda senior Michael Shull was the story in leading the Clarinda Cardinals to a 6-1 win over Treynor Tuesday, July 13, in a Class 2A District Semifinal.
The win moves Clarinda into the district final Saturday at Underwood.
Shull went the distance on the mound, striking out 11. He gave up three hits, two walks and one earned run in leading Clarinda to the win.
“Michael had both pitches going,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “He located his pitches and our defense was really good.”
On top of Shull’s great pitching the Cardinal defense was clean behind him, going the entire game without committing an error.
“If we play clean we’re usually pretty good,” Eberly said. “Michael was throwing strikes and not giving them extra base runners. He was the story for us. He’s our senior leader and he went out there and did what he is supposed to do in the second round against a good team.”
Treynor scored its only run in the seventh inning. Jaxon Schumacher led off the frame with a solo home run.
Shull never faced more than four batters in an inning. He was helped in that by catcher Logan Green, who threw out two Treynor Cardinals on the base paths.
While Clarinda didn’t commit an error, Treynor ended the night with seven and Clarinda took advantage for runs in two different innings.
“We scrapped some runs in there,” Eberly said. “We got some guys on and they threw the ball around a little bit. They are a good team as always. We capitalized on their mistakes and put some runs on the board.”
Clarinda took control of the game with a four-run third inning. Isaac Jones opened the inning with a walk against Treynor starting pitcher Kaden Snyder. A wild pitch and error on the throw to second moved Jones around to third and he scored on Shull’s sacrifice fly for the game’s first run. Snyder walked the next two with a pair of errors advancing the Clarinda runners and bringing in a run. Cooper Neal followed with an RBI single. Another walk was it for Snyder and Brady Coffman came on to pitch. He walked the only two batters he faced with a wild pitch bringing in the fourth run. Treynor head coach Scott Wallace then called on Schumacher to pitch and he was able to get out of the inning with no more runs crossing the plate.
Clarinda added two runs in the fifth against Schumacher, who finished the game on the hill for Treynor. An error allowed Logan Green to reach base to start the inning. After a strikeout, Jarod McNeese ripped a double into the right-center gap scoring courtesy runner Edgar Rodriguez. After a walk, Clarinda added another run on a double steal to lead 6-0. Eberly said adding runs in the late innings is key to postseason success.
“Jarod had the big hit to add to the lead,” Eberly said. “Against good teams in the tournament, you have to be able to add on. You can’t let teams hang around. If that’s a 4-0 game in the seventh and that home run happens, they have some energy.”
Clarinda had just three hits for the game, but benefitted from nine walks and the seven Treynor errors. Shull, Neal and McNeese had the hits. All three also drove in runs while Neal and McNeese also scored once. Eight of the nine Clarinda hitters in the starting lineup took a walk during the game.
Eberly said good pitching, good defense and some timely hitting is the key for his team Saturday as they take on the top-seed Eagles back in Underwood for the district title.