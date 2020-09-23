Shenandoah beats Clarinda for Pride of Page County Trophy

Members of the Shenandoah student body received the first Pride of Page County Trophy, Tuesday, Sept. 22 during Shenandoah’s home volleyball match against Clarinda.
The Pride of Page County Trophy is contested between Shenandoah and Clarinda where the schools earn points for winning head-to-head matchups in all sports. Each team earns academic points for their school as well.
Shenandoah won the 2019/20 trophy by a score of 39-35.
Clarinda held a 15-12 lead after the fall 2019 season, thanks to wins in football and volleyball.
Shenandoah’s bowling success helped even the score at 31 by the end of the winter sports season.
No points were awarded during the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the team’s meetings during the baseball and softball season would decide the title.
Both summer teams for both schools earned maximum academic points and Shenandoah won both the baseball and softball games, Monday, June 15 to score two points each accounting for the four point margin.
Each regular season meeting between the two schools is counted. The winning team earns two points for their school with the exception of football, which is worth three points.
Points in track and cross country are awarded based on higher placing at Clarinda and Shenandoah home meets only. All other sports have a direct head-to-head competition. Any postseason meetings don’t count.
Schools also receive points for academic success. The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union award postseason team academic awards. Each team can earn two points for a Distinguished Award and one point for an Excellence Award.
The school with the most overall points at the end of the summer season is awarded the trophy.
The volleyball win Tuesday gives Clarinda an early 4-2 lead ahead of Friday’s football game and next week’s Shenandoah cross country meet.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!