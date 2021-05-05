Sharr, Neal lead Cardinal golf at Atlantic Tournament

The Atlantic boys and Carroll girls were champions of the Atlantic Golf Tournaments Tuesday, May 4.
The Carroll girls shot a 364, beating Creston by 16 strokes. Shenandoah finished fourth with a 396 and Clarinda 10th with a 452.
In the boys tournament, the Trojans shot a 318 to beat ADM by three shots for the title. Clarinda finished fifth with a 353 and Shenandoah 13th with a 405.
Shenandoah's Bailey Maher shot a 92 to tie for sixth-place. She was even with Carroll’s Natalie Drake and just one shot behind Harlan’s Jocelyn Cheek for fifth. Creston’s Rylie Driskell won the individual title with a 79.
The Fillies were 12 shots behind ADM for third in the team race and 14 better than fifth-place Winterset.
Brooke Bauer was the only other Fillies athlete to shoot under 100, finishing with a 99, three shots out of the top 10. Halle Wheatley was next, right at 100. Morgan McGargill also contributed to the team score with a 105.
Mya Hammons added a 116 and Jocelyn Kirk a 117 for the Fillies.
Ava Sharr led the Cardinals with a 107, just ahead of Tatum Watkins’ 108 for best Clarinda score.
Jadyn Sunderman shot a 117 and Jalyn Sharr a 120 to make up the rest of Clarinda’s team score.
Jorja Brown shot a 133 and Kamryn McCoy a 134 for the Cardinals.
The Clarinda boys were 12 shots behind Creston for a top five finish and just one shot better than both Ballard and Lewis Central.
Easton Korell of ADM won the boys individual title with a 76, one stroke better than Atlantic’s Lane Nelson and Creston’s Colby Burg.
Cooper Neal led the Cardinals with an 85, just three shots out of the top 12.
Xander Pullen was one shot behind Neal with an 86. Zach Pirtle’s 90 and Jarod McNeese’s 92 made up the rest of Clarinda’s team score.
Carter Larson shot a 98 and Justus Fine a 99 to complete Clarinda’s lineup.
Carter Ruzek led the Mustangs with a 91. David Rendon was next for the Mustangs with a 99, Jade Spangler shot a 100 and Nick Opal fired a 115 to make up Shenandoah’s team score.
The Mustangs also got a 118 from Isaiah Jordan and a 128 from Derek Bartlett.
The Shenandoah boys and girls are at home and will honor their seniors Thursday while the Clarinda teams make a third attempt to dual Lewis Central Friday. The first two were postponed because of weather. Then it’s the Hawkeye 10 Conference golf tournaments Monday. The boys tournament is in Shenandoah while the girls return to Atlantic.