Schmitt, Brown score in bunches in Cardinal win at Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda Cardinals bounced back in a big way and claimed the Page County Super Bowl title for the fourth consecutive season with a 56-13 win at Shenandoah Friday, Oct. 1.
The win was the second of the season and second in district play for the Cardinals and puts them just one win away from clinching a postseason berth.
Tadyn Brown and Wyatt Schmitt rushed for more than 150 yards each and scored three rushing touchdowns each. Both also passed for a touchdown.
Brown led the attack with 194 rushing yards on just 14 carries and was named the game’s Most Impressive Athlete.
“The line did some great blocking (Friday),” Brown said. “I saw some cuts and took what I could.”
Brown also threw a 10 yard touchdown pass to Isaac Jones just before halftime.
“We have been waiting to throw that all year,” Brown said, “and I had been waiting. It finally came, knew it was my chance and I took it.”
Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins said his team bounced back nicely after the shutout loss to Greene County the week before.
“They threw some wrinkles at us early and we had to adjust,” Bevins said, “but if we play like that there aren’t a lot of teams in the area that can beat us. I’m happy with what we put on the field and hopefully we can carry that over the next two weeks.”
The Shenandoah Mustangs lost their fourth game in a row and fell to 0-3 in district play. Head coach Ty Ratliff said they were extremely shorthanded with 17 athletes not suited up because of injury or illness.
“We fought hard,” Ratliff said. “We shot ourselves in the foot and gave up some early touchdowns, but we stuck to the plan pretty well as far as moving the ball through the air. We gave Nolan (Mount) time with a very young line and I couldn’t be more proud of that. We had guys out there who had never played a down of varsity football stepping up and trying to be a significant role player.”
The Cardinals scored touchdowns the first three times they touched the ball, all in the first quarter.
A 40 yard run by Brown on the second play from scrimmage set up Schmitt’s first rushing touchdown, a one yard plunge on fourth down.
After a three and out by the defense, the Cardinal offense needed two plays to go 53 yards for its next score. Schmitt and Isaac Jones connected for 31 yards and then Brown ran in the final 22 for a 14-0 lead.
Clarinda kicked the ball off quite short most of the game, and gave Shenandoah the ball near midfield on its next drive. The Mustangs had a fourth down and two, went for it, but didn’t get it, giving Clarinda great field position. The Cardinals took advantage quickly. A long pass to Marshall Durfey set the Cardinals up at the Mustang 13 and then Schmitt ran it in from there and it was 21-0 with more than half of the opening quarter still to play.
The Mustangs responded with their first touchdown. A running back pass from Morgan Cotten to Blake Herold put the Mustangs into Clarinda territory. Then Mount found Herold for 15 yards and a Clarinda penalty gave Shenandoah the ball at the Clarinda 11. Three plays later, Mount found Hunter Dukes for an eight yard scoring strike. The extra point was blocked, but Shenandoah was on the scoreboard, down 21-6.
The Mustang defense then forced a three and out and Shenandoah drove the ball into Clarinda territory, but Jones intercepted Mount on the first play of the second quarter to end the drive.
From there, Clarinda could do little wrong scoring four more touchdowns before halftime.
Brown ran 63 yards for a score on the second play after the interception. Schmitt’s passing score came on the next drive, a seven yard strike to Jones. Brown added a five yard run and then the Brown to Jones touchdown strike with just 27 seconds left in the half and Clarinda led 49-6 at halftime.
Shenandoah scored on its first offensive possession of the second half when Mount found Herold for a 43 yard catch and run for a touchdown.
Schmitt broke a 62 yard run on the second play of the fourth quarter to finish the scoring.
Brown had 194 yards rushing and Schmitt had 151 as the Cardinals piled up 365 yards on the ground on just 30 attempts.
“We knew coming into the game that we needed to establish the run and then we’ll be able to throw the ball,” Bevins said. “We needed to get the safeties committed to coming downhill and then we knew we could get them over the top after that. The guys up front did a nice job. They threw a five man front at us, which we hadn’t seen yet. After those first couple drives we settled in. It’s pretty nice when the whole play sheet is open to call.”
Schmitt finished with 98 yards passing with Jones catching three passes for 48 yards and two scores.
Herold led the Mustang defense with 8.5 tackles. Beau Gardner added 5.5 tackles and two tackles for loss. Morgan Cotten, Owen Laughlin and Clayton Holben all had 4.5 tackles.
Bevins said it was a good bounce back win for his team.
“I was very pleased with how we practiced (last week),” Bevins said. “We got after it. We put in a couple new concepts including a three man front (on defense). Once we left on Monday, I was pretty confident we would have a good week of practice. My challenge coming into the week was that I had yet to see us have a good week of practice and perform well on Friday. It was good to put the whole thing together.”
Ratliff credited the Cardinal offense for a job well done.
“Defensively, give them credit,” Ratliff said. “They came right at us and we weren’t able to stop it. They ran downhill and we couldn’t tackle.”
The Shenandoah offense managed 215 yards for the game. Mount threw for 131 yards and the two scores with Herold catching 12 passes for 115 yards and a score.
“Our playmakers came to play,” Ratliff said. “Nolan, Blake and Hunter all did a tremendous job. We were able to move the ball through the air. We were shorthanded on the line and so we tried to take advantage with our speed and size on the outside and we had some success.”
Drew Brown led Clarinda’s defense with 7.5 tackles. Durfey and Logan Green added 3.5 tackles each while Jones, Jase Wilmes and Tyler Raybourn all accumulated three tackles.
The Cardinals improved to 2-4 overall and 2-1 in Class 2A District 8. They travel to Des Moines Christian next week. The Lions are 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the district and Bevins said they’ll see a lot of the same things from Des Moines Christian’s offense that they did from Shenandoah’s. Brown expects a good challenge.
“We have a pretty good team here,” Brown said. ‘We need to work together and keep pushing together. We work hard in practice and need to keep that up.”
A win in either of Clarinda’s final two games would secure them a spot in the Class 2A playoffs while wins in both games would give them a first round home game.
Shenandoah fell to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the district and now travels to district leader and state-ranked Greene County Friday. The Rams have beaten their three district opponents by a combined score of 151-0.
“They are already in the playoffs so the pressure is off of our kids,” Ratliff said. “When we play loose and fast and have fun, we play well. Every play (Friday) we felt like we had a chance and we need to carry that into next week. It’s a big task and the kids have to come prepared to stop a good team that’s going to come downhill at us and be able to do some big things through the air as well. Our kids are still fighting and that’s all we can ask for as a coaching staff.”