TREYNOR – Treynor’s triple-option attack was steady all night, and Clarinda couldn’t sustain an offensive drive in the second half in a season-opening 28-13 loss for Clarinda football, Saturday, Aug. 29.
Clarinda trailed 19-13 at halftime and at the end of the third quarter, but Treynor scored on consecutive drives in the fourth period to put the game away.
The first drive took 10 plays to cover 52 yards. Nine of those plays came on the ground, resulting in a 28-yard field goal that barely got over the crossbar to give the home team a two-score lead with 8:08 to play.
The Treynor defense forced a three-and-out and then the offense executed a seven-play, 43-yard drive, all on the ground, with Braden Larsen scoring on a three-yard run. The two-point conversion was no good, but Treynor had a 28-13 edge with 4:21 to play.
A 35-yard pass to Isaac Jones on the next drive put Clarinda inside Treynor’s 35, but a sack and two incomplete passes spoiled the drive and Treynor was able to run out the clock.
Treynor fullback Kaden Miller led the offense with 23 carries for 108 yards and a score. Larsen and quarterback Noah James both eclipsed 50 yards on the ground as Treynor racked up 267 rushing yards on five yards per carry.
“When a team is running triple option and can hit the dive for five or six yards,” Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins said, “that’s what triple options want to do. It was driving me nuts watching that on the sidelines. One of the worst things to see as a head coach is the other offense gaining five to six yards a pop and time running off the clock, but that’s how it played out.”
Treynor opened the game with a six-play touchdown drive, all on the ground, to lead 7-0 with still most of the first quarter to play.
Clarinda punted and Treynor turned it over on downs around midfield, and then Clarinda sophomore quarterback Wyatt Schmitt made his first great play of the season.
On a second down play, Schmitt fumbled the shotgun snap and was surrounded by multiple Treynor defenders. He somehow managed to escape and outran the rest of the Treynor defense for a 35-yard scoring run. A bad snap on the extra point kept Treynor in front, however, 7-6.
Treynor punted after one first down, and then Clarinda went three and out deep in its own end. A second bad snap on special teams proved painful as a low snap on the punt allowed the Treynor defense to take down punter Nathan Barnes at the 10. Treynor scored on the next play to lead 13-6.
Treynor scored again on its next drive before Clarinda answered late in the second quarter.
A first down pass to Michael Shull started the drive, and then Schmitt scrambled for 17 yards on third and long. An 18-yard pass to Jones plus a roughing the passer penalty set up Clarinda at the six-yard line. Schmitt ran it in three plays later to draw Clarinda within 19-13 with 1:36 left until halftime.
Bevins said it wasn’t ideal and the loss wasn’t the desired outcome, but there were positives from his team to take going forward.
“I really liked our effort on defense in the first half,” said Bevins. “The botched snap on the punt killed us. We played well on defense. Wyatt made a few plays on offense. That fumbled snap he took for a touchdown was impressive. The things he can do on his feet when he escapes the pocket, he tells people to block and they turn around and get people.”
In Schmitt’s first game as the starting quarterback, he completed 7 of 19 passes for 81 yards and added 38 yards rushing on 16 carries and the two scores.
“We’re putting a lot of pressure on him in practice,” Bevins said on Schmitt. “He’s getting a lot of reps in practice, so he’s seeing a lot of things we expect defenses to throw at us in games. He processes things well, but he’s still a young mind.”
Shull caught three passes for 24 yards while Jones hauled in two Schmitt throws for 53 yards. Tadyn Brown added 34 yards rushing for Clarinda.
Cole Ridnour and Logan Green led the Clarinda defense with 9.5 total tackles each. They combined for 3.5 tackles for loss. Jarod McNeese added six tackles, Marshall Durfey 5.5 and Crew Howard five.
The week one loss came a little more than a week after the team was allowed to resume practice. A positive COVID-19 test on the team caused many of the players to have to quarantine. Bevins said that hurt, but he refused to blame the loss on the lack of practice time.
“We got our 10 practices in,” said Bevins. “I would have liked to have had that scrimmage last Friday to have those hits under our belt and feel live contact because we hadn’t done that yet. You can’t blame it on that though, we put ourselves in that situation, that’s how the cards were played and we had to deal with it.”
Clarinda comes home for its Week 2 contest, Friday, Sept. 4, against Panorama in the final non-district game of the shortened seven-game regular season. Kick off time is scheduled for 7 p.m.
