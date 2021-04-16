Pulliam signs with Hastings bowling

Clarinda senior Madi Pulliam’s bowling career will continue in college.
Pulliam signed with Hastings (Neb.) bowling Wednesday, April 14, during a ceremony at Frontier Lanes in Clarinda.
Pulliam said Hastings was a great fit for her and she hopes to make an impact in the program right away.
“Hastings is a small town and I didn’t want to go too far from home,” Pulliam said. “I looked at their team averages and it’s around 150-170, which is right where I am. So, I’m planning on practicing all summer and being at the higher end of that.”
Pulliam’s signing happened just a few days past the two-year mark of when she was diagnosed with cancer. After having to completely re-learn how to bowl after major surgery on her leg, Pulliam continues to flourish in the bowling alley. She bowled a career-best 678 three-game series about a week before signing and Hastings head coach CK Moore, who made the trip to Clarinda to attend the ceremony, is excited to have Pulliam on board.
“I met Madi and her parents when they came to visit the school and I was impressed right away,” Moore said. “I was impressed with her love for the game, her wanting to learn the game and her excitement about the possibility of bowling at the college level. I was thrilled when she said she chose Hastings.”
Pulliam said she had other options, but after making the trip to Hastings, she was confident that was where she should be.
“I took the tour and I liked it,” Pulliam said. “We met with the coach later in the day and he was super nice and walked us through everything and how it was going to work. After that I knew where I was going.”
Pulliam plans on practicing throughout the summer, saying Moore wants her to send videos of her bowling to him, so he can give her pointers and she can work on continuing to improve her game.
“Then we can meet up during the summer in Lincoln or Omaha and help me get better,” Pulliam said. “He said if I practice all summer, I can be on the varsity team.”
Moore just finished his first season as Hastings’ coach and said Pulliam has the potential to be a valuable part of his program.
“You can teach people who want to learn,” Moore said. “She is someone who wants to be a sponge, wants to learn and can take what you teach them, apply it, see results and share it with other people, who in turn come and learn. I like to teach and with someone like Madi, who wants to learn, it’s a good match.”
Pulliam became the first Cardinal bowler to compete at the high school state tournament in February and said she hopes her story and success can help future Cardinals.
“I would say if there’s anything that goes wrong or you have an injury,” Pulliam said, “don’t say you wouldn’t do it again. If I can do it, anybody can do it. Just keep pushing yourself to be the best you can be. It may not be easy to get back to where you want to be, but it’s very doable.”
Pulliam plans on majoring in business with a minor in agriculture.