Pulliam signs with Hastings bowling

Pulliam said she had other options, but after making the trip to Hastings, she was confident that was where she should be.

“I took the tour and I liked it,” Pulliam said. “We met with the coach later in the day and he was super nice and walked us through everything and how it was going to work. After that I knew where I was going.”

Pulliam plans on practicing throughout the summer, saying Moore wants her to send videos of her bowling to him, so he can give her pointers and she can work on continuing to improve her game.

“Then we can meet up during the summer in Lincoln or Omaha and help me get better,” Pulliam said. “He said if I practice all summer, I can be on the varsity team.”

Moore just finished his first season as Hastings’ coach and said Pulliam has the potential to be a valuable part of his program.

“You can teach people who want to learn,” Moore said. “She is someone who wants to be a sponge, wants to learn and can take what you teach them, apply it, see results and share it with other people, who in turn come and learn. I like to teach and with someone like Madi, who wants to learn, it’s a good match.”