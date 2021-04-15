Pullen, Neal earn medals at Shenandoah Tournament

The Clarinda Cardinals shot a 348 to finish third at the Shenandoah Mustang Invitational Golf Tournament Tuesday, April 13.

Maryville shot a 338 to beat Atlantic by three shots to win the Large School Division team title.

Fremont-Mills edged Sidney 373-378 to win the Small School Division title.

Shenandoah ended sixth in the Large School Division with a 399. Essex-Stanton shot a 413 to finish fifth in the Small School Division.

Fremont-Mills' Cooper Langfelt shot a 76 to overall medalist honors with Sidney's Kyle Beam two shots back.

Beam was consistent all day for the Cowboys, finishing 13 of the 18 holes in exactly four shots. He was only above a five once.

Beam wasn’t the only medalist for the Cowboys. Cole Jorgenson finished 14th with an 87.

Will Bryant also broke 100 for Sidney with a 95. Christian Harris completed the team score with a 118.

Kellen Rose shot a 126 and Donovan Racine a 130 for the Cowboys.

Clarinda finished with two individual medalists. Xander Pullen led the Cardinals with an 82, which gave him seventh place. Cooper Neal took eighth overall with an 83.