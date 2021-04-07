 Skip to main content
Pullen leads Cardinal golf to win over Rams
Pullen leads Cardinal golf to win over Rams

Zach Pirtle, Clarinda

Clarinda senior Zach Pirtle drives the ball off the first tee Tuesday, April 6, during a Cardinal victory over Shenandoah.

The Clarinda boys golf team opened its season with a seven-stroke victory over Glenwood Monday, April 5, at the Clarinda Country Club.

The Cardinals shot a 176 compared to a 183 for the Rams.

Xander Pullen took medalist honors for the Cardinals. He was consistent throughout his round and shot a 40, beating teammate Jarod McNeese and Glenwood’s Tommy Johnson by two strokes each. McNeese won the tiebreaker for runner-up honors.

Carter Larson was next for the Cardinals with a 46, followed by matching 48s from Cooper Neal and Zach Pirtle.

The top four on each team make up the team score.

Justice Fine added a 59 for the Cardinals.

