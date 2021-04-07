Pullen leads Cardinal golf to win over Rams

The Clarinda boys golf team opened its season with a seven-stroke victory over Glenwood Monday, April 5, at the Clarinda Country Club.

The Cardinals shot a 176 compared to a 183 for the Rams.

Xander Pullen took medalist honors for the Cardinals. He was consistent throughout his round and shot a 40, beating teammate Jarod McNeese and Glenwood’s Tommy Johnson by two strokes each. McNeese won the tiebreaker for runner-up honors.

Carter Larson was next for the Cardinals with a 46, followed by matching 48s from Cooper Neal and Zach Pirtle.

The top four on each team make up the team score.

Justice Fine added a 59 for the Cardinals.