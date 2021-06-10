Porter leaves Clarinda to go back home

“The kids that had never wrestled in their life that came out and we had a big impact on them and wrestling became a part of them,” Porter said. “They may not have won many matches and nobody may remember them as a wrestler, but I’ll never forget what they did and their commitment to the program.”

Porter thanked his superintendents and school board in allowing him to add coaches, add signage and add some color and identifying the school’s brand.

“I like to do those things because kids love them,” Porter said. “You’ll see our football field this year will be fantastic and we’re currently redoing the track. Recently, watching the growth of our boys and girls track programs in one year was great. Our participation numbers are through the roof compared to most schools our size, watching that and watching Isaac Jones go win the long jump, watching our kids compete and place was great. It was a big highlight for me to finish up.”

Another recent highlight for Porter was the addition of a “train to be clutch class” that took place before school.

Porter said as he leaves Clarinda, he hopes the school and community remember him as someone who always put the kids first.