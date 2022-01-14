Pair of narrow losses for Cardinal bowling in Harlan

The Clarinda bowling teams had a couple of their top athletes struggle as the boys and girls suffered close losses at Harlan Thursday, Jan. 13.
The Cardinal girls lost their first dual of the season 2,473-2,346, while the Cardinal boys fell 2,695-2,555.
The Clarinda boys had the lead by eight pins going into the baker series, but the Cyclones were better in all five baker games, headlined by a 255 opener that gave them the lead for good.
Ronnie Weidman led the Cardinals with a 221 second game and 392 series for overall high game and series honors.
Levi Wise also broke 200 with a 211 in his second game and finished with a 369 series for Clarinda. Owen Johnson put up a 357 series while Colton Owens added a 305 and Karsten Beckel a 295 to make up the team’s score after the individual games. Tyson Bramble added a 289.
The Cardinals opened the baker series with 184 and had a 183 in game two, but still lost ground to Harlan’s 255 and 199. The next three games weren’t as good as the Cyclones pulled away.
Andi Woods broke 200 with a 202 in her first game to lead the Cardinal girls. She followed the 202 with a 178 second game for a 380 series.
Harlan’s Ania Kaster led the field with a 236 game and 410 series.
Kemper Beckel was next for Clarinda with a 304 series, followed by a 284 from Ally Johnson, a 273 from Maddie Smith and Ryplee Sunderman’s 258. Alea VanVactor added a 215.
Clarinda trailed by 160 pins going into the baker series and gained 60 just in the first game with a 186, but Harlan was better in each of the next three games to put it out of reach. The Cardinals rallied with a 187 final game for their best score of the match.
The Cardinals are back on the road Monday against Mount Ayr.