The 2020 fall sports season was one to remember, when just getting through the season was considered an accomplishment.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the fall sports season. Essex volleyball missed matches and the Clarinda volleyball and football teams both lost significant practice time at the start of the season.
Other teams missed out on the opportunity to play a game because of the virus and quarantine protocols caused several individuals to miss time.
There were also the day-to-day issues of wearing a mask during practice and warmups and hand sanitizer everywhere. Game day saw no postgame handshake lines and volleyball teams not switching sides between sets.
Games were played, however, and several standout performances took place.
A fall sports recap follows, and then the Page County Newspapers Fall Sports All-Area Team. The team consists of 20 athletes, 10 boys and 10 girls, evenly split between a first and second team. All Clarinda, Shenandoah, Essex and Sidney athletes are eligible.
Clarinda sophomore Mayson Hartley won a state medal, and led a Clarinda cross country program that advanced four individuals, two girls and two boys, to the state meet.
Clarinda football overcame limited practice time in the preseason and multiple frustrating losses during the year to win four games and advance to the postseason’s second weekend.
Clarinda volleyball also won a postseason match. The growth made by all the Clarinda teams during the season was obvious, but volleyball showed incredible mental strength in battling back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Atlantic, a team that beat them during the season, in a five set thriller in regional play.
While there were plenty of seniors, and several good ones as you’ll see below, there was also plenty of youth on these Clarinda teams and each program looks like it will continue to rise going forward.
Shenandoah football started extremely well, winning its first two games, including over an AHSTW team in the opener that the Mustangs, and many other area teams, have had all kinds of trouble with recent years. The Mustangs were 3-1 at one point in the season before losing their final four games.
Both Shenandoah cross country teams looked poised for a strong finish to the season about halfway through. Illness, quarantine and nagging injuries all hit at the same time, however, leading to a disappointing finish for both.
Shenandoah volleyball may have won just four matches, but the Fillies showed flashes that made it look like they were close to turning a corner. A big senior group exits leaving the door open for several younger girls to make the program their own over the next few years.
Cross country and football have some youth as well at Shenandoah. Hard work and a good attitude should lead to bigger and better things.
Essex sent several athletes to Stanton to play football and the Vikings earned four victories on the season, including one in the playoffs. In a season that started with a lot of unproven pieces, many of them proved they belonged on the Friday night stage.
Essex volleyball is probably the biggest ‘what if’ of the season.
A tough, busy start to the schedule for a team that was trying to fuse a few strong veterans with a big group of promising youngsters made for a tough start. Just as it looked like they were turning a corner and the schedule showed winnable matches, many members were forced into quarantine. They played just three matches on their return, two of them against Stanton, a regional finalist.
Essex cross country continued to build its young program. In just its second season, the Trojans had enough guys out to score at most meets. They also had some athletes miss some time, but a good offseason and continued experience could be huge for a program that is still very young.
For a community that is very used to winning, the fall may have been a tough one in Sidney.
Volleyball was coming off a state championship, but didn’t have much experience coming back. Their state tournament and Corner Conference championship runs ended, but they nearly finished .500 against a very tough Class 1A schedule and return many of their top players, some of them for at least two more years.
Sidney football made the big jump from 8-Player to Class A and saw how big that jump was, failing to win a game. The lack of contact in the offseason because of the pandemic and injuries piling up at positions that already had little depth added to the frustration.
Sidney cross country wasn’t represented at the state meet like they had been for the past several years. Everyone will return, however, and all showed well during the season.
The promising group of youngsters coming up at both Corner Conference schools have to give the communities, coaches and schools reasons to believe better results are coming.
More than 30 athletes were considered for inclusion onto the fall sports all-area team with tough decisions being made for the final spots for both the girls and boys. Clarinda athletes make up half of the 20-person team with seven of those 10 on the first team. Shenandoah, Essex and Sidney all have one first team selection. The second team is much more balanced with four from Shenandoah, three from Clarinda, two from Sidney and one from Essex.
There is only one repeat selection from last fall, which only included Shenandoah, Essex and Sidney athletes, as well as Fremont-Mills.
The senior class has the same numbers as Clarinda with 10 athletes honored and seven on the first team. There are five juniors overall with one on the first team. There are also five sophomores with two making the first team.
The all-area team is below, starting with the 10 members of the first team, listed alphabetically.
2020 Page County Newspapers Fall Sports All-Area Team
First Team
Ashlyn Eberly, junior, Clarinda cross country
Eberly had a teammate that received a lot of the headlines, but Eberly quietly had herself a very strong season, and one deserving of first team honors. She medaled at the conference and state qualifying meets and took home a strong 47th place showing at the state meet after missing out last year. She endured that for a full year and took the opportunity this fall and ran with it.
Tucker Hadden, senior, Stanton/Essex football
Hadden represents the Essex Trojans on the team and had a strong season in helping Stanton/Essex to four wins. He was good all season, especially late in the year and that earned him a spot on the first team. He led the Vikings with 60.5 tackles, eight for loss and also recovered a fumble. Offensively, he finished with 473 yards of total offense and five touchdowns.
Mayson Hartley, sophomore, Clarinda cross country
If there were a captain on this team, Hartley would likely get the nod after a superb sophomore season where she achieved about everything she hoped to. She burst onto the scene as a freshman as one of southwest Iowa’s best. She bettered that as a sophomore and finished fourth at the conference meet and 13th at state. She wanted a state medal when the season started and she went out and earned herself one.
Blake Herold, sophomore, Shenandoah football
Herold spent his freshman season thrown into the varsity fire in three sports. He started his sophomore season showing a quick rise to a first team type of football player. He was a player to watch on both sides of the ball for the Mustangs. He led Class 2A District 9 with 33 receptions, while accumulating 436 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He was also second in the district in solo tackles, finished with four defensive takeaways and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Jon McCall, senior, Clarinda cross country
McCall’s senior cross country season was probably about what he hoped it was going to be when the season started. After falling painfully short of qualifying for the state meet two years in a row, he qualified this year and finished in the top third of the field. His work in leading the rise of the Cardinal cross country program will be felt into the future.
Jessalee Neihart, senior, Clarinda volleyball
Neihart was Clarinda’s overall leader and did really good things on the front and back rows for the Cardinals. She ended the year with 290 digs on defense and a team best 152 kills on offense while hitting .108. She was a big reason the Cardinals were able to rally and beat Atlantic in the regional tournament.
Cole Ridnour, senior, Clarinda football
The leader of the Cardinal defense was also a very important member of Clarinda’s offense. Ridnour finished with 63 tackles from his linebacker position, leading the district in solo tackles. He also finished with 14 tackles for loss and was seemingly in on every big play by the defense. He also finished with more than 450 total yards, combining rushing and receiving, and eight total touchdowns.
Michael Shull, senior, Clarinda football
Our second Clarinda football player was there for many of Clarinda’s big plays on both sides of the ball. Shull scored six touchdowns on offense, four receiving and two rushing and averaged more than 14 yards per touch. He intercepted five passes and took two of those back for a touchdown. He added 40.5 tackles out of the secondary and 1.5 tackles for loss. He scored in the third phase of the game too, taking a kickoff return for a score.
Paige Smith, senior, Sidney volleyball
Smith breaks up our list of Clarinda athletes on the first team as the leader of Sidney volleyball. She led the Cowgirls in a season that saw them working in several new faces and spending quite a bit of time trying to figure out the best rotation. Her 254 digs led the team. She added 169 kills and a .108 hitting efficiency for a balanced offensive team. She missed just 12 serves in 264 attempts with 27 aces. Smith is the only repeat selection after being named to the second team last fall.
Teya Stickler, senior, Clarinda volleyball
Clarinda volleyball’s setter gives the Cardinals another first team selection. She ended the year with 316 assists, setting up the Cardinal offense. She was also strong defensively with 202 digs. She was a good leader on a Cardinal team that definitely grew over the course of the season.
Second Team
Taylor Cole, sophomore, Clarinda volleyball
Cole is the third Clarinda volleyball player on the team after a fantastic season as the Cardinal libero. She ended the year with 382 digs and was in the right position quite often for the Cardinal defense. She showed in the season’s final match that she is more than a defensive specialist, leading the Cardinals in kills in their regional loss to Red Oak.
Elise Dailey, senior, Essex volleyball
Dailey beats out a couple other possibilities as Essex’s female representative on the team and led the Trojanettes to a couple wins this season. She was a leader on a team trying to bring up a bunch of young athletes and continues to be a main reason for the success of Essex girls athletics. She finished the season with 50 kills and 50 digs.
Logan Green, junior, Clarinda football
Green’s 18 tackles for loss were sixth best in Class 2A and that incredible total gives him a nod on the second team. He had 39.5 tackles on the season meaning almost half of his tackles on the season came in the offensive backfield, a good place to be for a defensive lineman. He continues to be a big reason for Clarinda football’s success.
Christene Johnson, sophomore, Shenandoah cross country
Johnson led the Fillies at the meets that mattered and stepped up when Shenandoah’s proven and early season leaders battled illness and injury late in the year. Johnson was a top 30 finisher at both the Hawkeye 10 and state qualifying meets. The season wasn’t what she had hoped for after finishing 16th at state qualifying as a freshman and the team being shut out from the state meet, but it ended with her as the leader, earning her a spot on this team.
Mitchell Jones, junior, Shenandoah cross country
Jones was Shenandoah’s top cross country athlete for a majority of the season for the second year in a row. He nearly broke the 18:30 mark at his home meet and finished 25th at the state qualifying meet. He looked quite good early in the Hawkeye 10 meet before an injury slowed him down late. He led a Mustang team that was definitely trending in a good direction until injury and illness hit late.
Cole Jorgenson, junior, Sidney cross country
Jorgenson had a strong year on the cross country course despite missing some time mid-season. He really came on late and nearly qualified for the state meet, finishing 13th at state qualifying, just 39 seconds out of the final spot in Mount Ayr for a berth in Fort Dodge. He was 11th at the same site a week earlier and showed much of the season that he can run with some of the best in the area.
Cain Lorimor, senior, Shenandoah football
Lorimor earns the nod as the second Mustang football player on the team with several others just missing out. Lorimor’s four interceptions gave him the nod, tied for 10th highest total in Class 2A. His 30 tackles and eight receptions on offense showed how much he came on, especially late in the season, to become a valuable leader for this season’s Mustangs.
Michael Mayer, junior, Clarinda cross country
A strong final mile at the state qualifying meet turned a strong season into a superb one for Mayer and secured his spot in this group of 20. He continued to improve all season and saved his best race of the year for the one that advanced him to the state meet. That state qualifying meet was a snapshot of his season. A pretty good start, but one that may not have been noticed by many, and then an incredible finish that was impossible not to notice.
Kaden Payne, sophomore, Sidney volleyball
Payne’s role on one of the top volleyball programs in the state over the past few years increased dramatically her sophomore season and she responded with a team best 178 kills while hitting nearly .250. She was a strong hitter for the Cowgirls in the middle and also proved to be the Cowgirls’ best defensive option at the net with 50 blocks.
Jasmine Rogers, senior, Shenandoah volleyball
Shenandoah volleyball’s representative was their senior leader on the front row and their go-to hitter all season. Rogers led the Fillies with 141 kills and 69 blocks. She hit nearly .100 on the season. While she was strong offensively, her defensive play on the block kept the Fillies close in a lot of sets over the course of the season.
Congratulations to all 20 athletes.
