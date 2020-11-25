Page County Newspapers Fall Sports All-Area Team

Sidney football made the big jump from 8-Player to Class A and saw how big that jump was, failing to win a game. The lack of contact in the offseason because of the pandemic and injuries piling up at positions that already had little depth added to the frustration.

Sidney cross country wasn’t represented at the state meet like they had been for the past several years. Everyone will return, however, and all showed well during the season.

The promising group of youngsters coming up at both Corner Conference schools have to give the communities, coaches and schools reasons to believe better results are coming.

More than 30 athletes were considered for inclusion onto the fall sports all-area team with tough decisions being made for the final spots for both the girls and boys. Clarinda athletes make up half of the 20-person team with seven of those 10 on the first team. Shenandoah, Essex and Sidney all have one first team selection. The second team is much more balanced with four from Shenandoah, three from Clarinda, two from Sidney and one from Essex.

There is only one repeat selection from last fall, which only included Shenandoah, Essex and Sidney athletes, as well as Fremont-Mills.