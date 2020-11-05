Neihart, Stickler earn all-conference volleyball honors

Clarinda seniors Jessalee Neihart and Teya Stickler were named honorable mention all-conference by the Hawkeye 10, in teams released Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Neihart led the Cardinals with 152 kills and was second on the team with 290 digs. She finished the season with 25 blocks and 13 ace serves.
Stickler ended the year with 316 assists and also contributed 68 kills. Her 202 digs were third most on the team and she served a team best 32 aces.
Glenwood’s Elle Scarborough, Red Oak’s Lexi Johnson and Allie Petry of St. Albert all were unanimous first team selections.
Glenwood and Red Oak ended with three first team selections each after sharing the conference title. Brynlee Arnold and Grace Boles were the other two Rams that made the first team while Abbey Jones and Chloe DeVries represented Red Oak.
Kelsey Fields of Creston, Ashley Hall of Harlan and Lewis Central’s Madisyn Havermann were the other first team selections.
Kelly Embray of Glenwood and Liz Carbaugh of Red Oak were named to the second team. Harlan and Kuemper had two second team picks each. Zophi Hendricks and Macie Leinen were the two Cyclones while Kamryn Venner and Ashley Badding were the two Knights.
Atlantic’s Alyssa Derby, Hannah Neemann of Denison-Schleswig, Karly Brown of Lewis Central and Lauren Williams of St. Albert were the other second team selections.
Overall, 12 athletes were named honorable mention. Joining Neihart and Stickler were: Jasmine Rogers of Shenandoah, Haley Rasmussen of Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig’s Paige Andersen and Ellie Magnuson, Coryl Matheny of Glenwood, Lauren Andersen of Harlan, Kuemper’s Kenya Prescott and Sophie Badding, Lewis Central’s Macy Mulder and Tory Carrick of Red Oak.
Red Oak and Glenwood shared this year’s conference title with 9-1 records. Kuemper and Harlan were next at 7-3, followed by Lewis Central and St. Albert at 6-4. Atlantic finished 4-6, Denison-Schleswig and Creston 3-7, Clarinda 1-9 and Shenandoah ended the season at 0-10.
