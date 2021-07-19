Neal pitches Cardinal baseball to first district title in five years

Underwood answered back with a run in the home first, but likely felt they should have had more. A walk started the inning and then Coby Fink singled, but leadoff hitter Mason Boothby took a wide turn around second base and was tagged out. Another walk was followed by a Cardinal error to load the bases. A groundout plated Underwood’s run before the Eagles tried a double steal with runners at first and third, but the Cardinals were able to tag Blake Hall out at the plate to end the inning.

Clarinda took the lead and scored the game’s final run in the third inning. Tadyn Brown doubled to open the inning, advanced to third on a fly out and then scored on a groundout.

“In tournament baseball you have to find ways to score runs and we found just enough,” Eberly said. “We scratched a couple runs across against good pitchers. You get the lead runner on and move him around. They didn’t give us anything.”

Clarinda had just three runners the rest of the game with Hall coming out of the bullpen to strike out seven over three innings.

The Clarinda defense committed a couple errors during the game, but they made the plays they needed to make with Neal striking out just two Eagles.