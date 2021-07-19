Neal pitches Cardinal baseball to first district title in five years

UNDERWOOD – For the second straight postseason game, the Clarinda baseball team advanced thanks an impressive performance from its starting pitcher.
Cooper Neal’s pitching performance Saturday, July 17, gave the Cardinals their first district title in five years and advanced them into the Class 2A Substate 8 Final, which will be played Tuesday, July 20, against Panorama at Lewis Central.
“It feels good for the kids,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “They have put a lot of time in. It’s a veteran group that has put in some battles the last couple years and come up short. It feels good to be on the other end of this one.”
Neal was the story, limiting the Eagles to one run on four hits in the complete game win. He walked two and struck out two. His two strikeouts accounted for the final two outs of the game.
“(Cooper) didn’t have his best curve ball (Saturday),” Eberly said. “He started getting real good command about the fourth inning. I’m really happy for him because he’s a baseball guy.”
Both teams scored a run in the first inning.
Michael Shull reached on an error to start the game against Underwood starting pitcher Jack Vanfossan. Shull was bunted over to second and then came around to score on Wyatt Schmitt’s double.
Underwood answered back with a run in the home first, but likely felt they should have had more. A walk started the inning and then Coby Fink singled, but leadoff hitter Mason Boothby took a wide turn around second base and was tagged out. Another walk was followed by a Cardinal error to load the bases. A groundout plated Underwood’s run before the Eagles tried a double steal with runners at first and third, but the Cardinals were able to tag Blake Hall out at the plate to end the inning.
Clarinda took the lead and scored the game’s final run in the third inning. Tadyn Brown doubled to open the inning, advanced to third on a fly out and then scored on a groundout.
“In tournament baseball you have to find ways to score runs and we found just enough,” Eberly said. “We scratched a couple runs across against good pitchers. You get the lead runner on and move him around. They didn’t give us anything.”
Clarinda had just three runners the rest of the game with Hall coming out of the bullpen to strike out seven over three innings.
The Clarinda defense committed a couple errors during the game, but they made the plays they needed to make with Neal striking out just two Eagles.
“Underwood puts the ball in play and we knew they would,” Eberly said. “They put the pressure on you and make you field the ball. We had a couple what I call lazy errors, but we played pretty good defense and took the out when we could get the out.”
Underwood had just one runner reach second base the rest of the game after the first inning
The Cardinals improved to 17-11 on the season while Underwood’s season ended at 21-5.
The top five Cardinals in the batting order: Shull, Brown, Schmitt, Neal and Logan Green all had a hit, as did Isaac Jones. Shull and Brown scored the runs and Schmitt and Neal drove them in.
The win moved the Cardinals one win away from what would be their fourth state tournament appearance in school history, and first since 2005.