There were four Clarinda Cardinals and one Shenandoah Mustang who earned all-district honors, Monday, Aug. 3, from the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association.
Clarinda sophomore Cooper Neal was the only one of the five to be named to the first team of the Class 2A Southwest District.
Neal hit .358 with 19 hits and 14 RBIs and was selected to the team as a third baseman. Neal also pitched quite well for the Cardinals, finishing the season with a 1.14 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched, mostly out of the bullpen.
Shenandoah’s lone athlete on the team was senior Nick Mather, who was named a second team pitcher.
Mather ended the season with two wins and one save in seven appearances, four starts. He struck out 25 and finished with a 2.10 ERA in 30 innings.
Three of Neal’s teammates were named to the second team in senior Nathan Lindsay, junior Michael Shull and freshman Wyatt Schmitt.
Lindsay and Schmitt joined Mather as the team’s three pitchers. Lindsay was 2-1 with a 1.95 ERA in three starts. He struck out 15.
Schmitt was also a second team pitcher. He won three games and held opponents to a .098 batting average. He struck out 34 with a 4.06 ERA in 20 2/3 innings. Schmitt also drove in 11 runs on offense.
Shull started at the top of the lineup for Clarinda and was named a second team outfielder. He batted .370 and scored a team-high 17 runs.
Overall, there were 30 athletes named to the Class 2A Southwest District’s first or second teams.
There were no Sidney or Essex athletes named to the Class 1A Southwest District team.
