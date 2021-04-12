Millikan strong, Hartley breaks school record at Red Oak meet

Sara Morales led the Fillies with a runner-up mark in the shot put at 36-2 and a third-place discus throw of 108-1.5.

Shenandoah’s top relay was a third-place run in the shuttle hurdle with Hadlee Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert, Allie Eveland and Kate Lantz crossing the finish line in 1:18.19.

The Fillies had sixth-place individual finishes from Eveland in the 200, Gilbert in the 400 hurdles, Sydney Edwards in the 100 and Christene Johnson in the 1500.

In the Class A division, Essex won four events. Cindy Swain took the 100 meter dash in 13.96. She also anchored the winning 4x100 meter relay with Kyndra Gray, Paycee Holmes and Olivia Baker in 57.19.

Emma Barrett won the long jump at 15-4 for the Trojanettes while Riley Jensen took the high jump title at 4-10.

Jensen also finished second in the 1,500 in 5:48 and third in the 800 at 2:44. Swain added a fourth-place run in the 200 in 29.49.

Sami York placed in both throwing events for the Trojanettes. She took second in the shot put with a throw of 31-11 and fourth in the discus at 81-4.