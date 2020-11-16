Memorable season for Cardinal cross country

A strong Clarinda cross country season was highlighted by sending four athletes to the state meet and being much more competitive against other area schools.
The rise of Cardinal cross country continues under head coach Jane Mayer in a season that saw Mayson Hartley lead the Cardinals with a medal-winning 13th place finish at state and Jon McCall shortly after the season announcing his commitment to run for Southwestern Community College in Creston next year.
McCall and Hartley led the boys and girls squads all season long. Both athletes ran their season best time at the Shenandoah meet. McCall finished 41st at the state meet, ninth at state qualifying and 17th at the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet. Hartley took second at state qualifying and fourth at conference.
Ashlyn Eberly and Michael Mayer joined the leading duo at the state meet. Eberly finished 47th at state, 10th at state qualifying and 19th at the conference race. Mayer was 92nd at state, 14th at state qualifying and 27th at the conference meet.
All four won team awards this season as well. McCall was honored for being the Number One Runner for Three Years, Hartley the Most Competitive Runner, Mayer the Fiercest Competitor and Eberly Most Improved.
Additionally, Treyton Schaapherder was named the Team Anchor and Jordan Fasnacht earned the Cardinal Character Award.
The overall improvement of the program was impressive to see and Mayer knows it’s being seen outside the program as well.
“Teams we compete against are starting to recognize that Clarinda Cross Country is improving and becoming much more competitive,” Mayer said. “We met our preseason expectations because we finished in the middle of the Hawkeye 10 Conference and had four individuals qualify for state. Also, we were able to compete with the teams we are closest to locally. Our teams have learned to race much more competitively.”
Mayer added this was a tight knit group that the school and community took notice of this fall.
“We thoroughly enjoyed our time together at preseason camp and on our final ride home from the state qualifying meet,” Mayer said. “We ate dinner together on the ride home with most of our team competing/attending the meet. We were met on the edge of town by the police for an escort to the high school. On the day we left for the state meet, our high school had a pep rally for our state qualifiers.”
With nearly everyone back and a strong eighth grade class coming in, the expectations will likely be even higher for the program next season and that all starts by setting and monitoring goals.
“We need to work consistently from June 1 to November 1,” Mayer said, “not only focusing on the big things, but all of the little things that make a big difference. We need to improve our team culture by encouraging positive leadership and a stronger team mentality.”
The Cardinals also excelled academically with the boys and girls teams earning the Distinguished Academic Award from the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for having a team Grade Point Average of 3.25 or above. McCall and Fasnacht also earned the conference’s Academic Award, which goes to senior letter winners, who have achieved a 3.5 cumulative GPA or higher.
