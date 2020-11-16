Memorable season for Cardinal cross country

The overall improvement of the program was impressive to see and Mayer knows it’s being seen outside the program as well.

“Teams we compete against are starting to recognize that Clarinda Cross Country is improving and becoming much more competitive,” Mayer said. “We met our preseason expectations because we finished in the middle of the Hawkeye 10 Conference and had four individuals qualify for state. Also, we were able to compete with the teams we are closest to locally. Our teams have learned to race much more competitively.”

Mayer added this was a tight knit group that the school and community took notice of this fall.

“We thoroughly enjoyed our time together at preseason camp and on our final ride home from the state qualifying meet,” Mayer said. “We ate dinner together on the ride home with most of our team competing/attending the meet. We were met on the edge of town by the police for an escort to the high school. On the day we left for the state meet, our high school had a pep rally for our state qualifiers.”

With nearly everyone back and a strong eighth grade class coming in, the expectations will likely be even higher for the program next season and that all starts by setting and monitoring goals.