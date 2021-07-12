McNeese homers in Cardinal win at Logan-Magnolia

The Clarinda Cardinal bats put up a pair of big innings in earning a 10-3 win at Logan-Magnolia Wednesday, July 7.

This was the first of two games the Cardinals added to the schedule last week to make sure they don’t go nearly two weeks between games before this week’s district tournament. The Cardinals took the lead for good with a three-run third inning and then erased any doubt in the game’s outcome by adding five runs in the fifth.

Jarod McNeese homered and drove in five runs for the Cardinals, who improved to 15-10 with the win.

Wyatt Schmitt and Cooper Neal had two hits each, stole two bases each and both crossed the plate twice for the Cardinals.

Logan Green drove in two runs for Clarinda while Tadyn Brown and Michael Shull both scored twice. Shull added two stolen bases.

Shull earned the win on the mound, striking out five across five innings. He scattered four hits and gave up one earned run. Neal finished the game, giving up two hits, three walks and two earned runs in two innings.

Logan-Magnolia fell to 13-14 with the loss.