McCall, Hartley lead Cardinal cross country at Harlan

Clarinda boys cross country placed sixth and Mayson Hartley earned a sixth place finish in leading the Cardinals at the Harlan Community Cyclone Invitational, Saturday, Sept. 26.

Hartley finished just ahead of Atlantic’s Taylor McCreedy and just behind Harlan’s Kaia Bieker, crossing the finish line in 20 minutes, 34 seconds.

Peyton Pogge of Tri-Center won the race in 20:01. Glenwood’s 48 points edged Harlan by five in the team race.

Clarinda had just four athletes in the girls varsity competition, which is one shy of what’s needed to post a team score.

Ashlyn Eberly followed Hartley for the Cardinals by finishing 29th in a time of 22:40. Amelia Hesse took 45th in 24:21 and Molly Lihs was 48th in 24:37.

The Cardinal boys scored 191 points to finish securely in sixth. Atlantic’s 69 points beat Lewis Central by four for the team title.

Atlantic’s Craig Alan Becker continued his strong season with a race win in 16:20.

Jon McCall was again Clarinda’s lead runner, finishing 14th in 18:03. Michael Mayer was next for the Cardinals, placing 34th in 18:58.