Lewis Central hands Cardinal volleyball conference loss

The Clarinda Cardinals traveled to Council Bluffs Thursday, Sept. 16, and came back with a 3-0 loss to Lewis Central.

Game scores were 25-18, 25-23 and 25-14.

Clarinda had the same number of kills and errors during the match with 18 each. Paige Millikan led the offense with seven kills while Taylor Cole and Avery Walter had four each. Chloe Strait added two.

Emmy Allbaugh set up the offense with 13 assists and also led the Cardinals with 12 digs. Presley Jobe and Jerzee Knight finished with 10 digs each while Cole had nine and Meier finished with eight. Walter ended the night with four digs while Strait and Millikan had two. Strait and Walter added two blocks each.

The Cardinals missed just three serves on the night for a 95% efficiency clip, with one ace.

The Cardinals fell to 7-6 on the season and 2-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, while Lewis Central improved to 1-6 overall and 1-2 in Hawkeye 10 Conference play.