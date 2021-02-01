Johnson beats buzzer, Tigers beat Cardinals

Clarinda’s seven losses are by a total of 23 points, with two of those coming in overtime.

“It’s a little bit of Groundhog Day for us,” Eberly said. “Red Oak is so much improved and they are doing a great job over there. Their kids play extremely hard and we had too many small mistakes to win and they took it.”

Eberly looked specifically at a 9-for-17 effort at the free throw line and nine Tiger offensive rebounds as a couple of those little things that his team has to clean up.

The entire game was played in a 10-point range. The Cardinals scored the game’s first six points for one of their six point leads. Red Oak led by as many as four.

The Cardinal lead was one at 42-41 to start the fourth quarter and they never trailed until the horn sounded. A Michael Shull layup put Clarinda up 48-45 with 2:46 to play. After Baylor Bergren brought the Tigers back within one, Brown hit a 15-foot shot with 1:01 to play to extend the lead back to three.

Brown led the Cardinals with 15 points and 10 rebounds. He added three assists. Grant Jobe put in 13 points and eight rebounds. Tadyn Brown and Shull produced seven points each with Shull picking up four rebounds.