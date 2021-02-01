Johnson beats buzzer, Tigers beat Cardinals

RED OAK – Red Oak junior Ryan Johnson’s putback at the buzzer set off a huge celebration for the Tigers in a dramatic 52-50 win over Clarinda Friday, Jan. 29.
The shot was the third of a possession that started with 14 seconds left in a tie game and gave the Cardinals yet another heartbreaking loss this season.
Red Oak’s Garrett Couse made his fourth 3-pointer of the night to tie the game with 47 seconds left and Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said the message was to hold for the final shot – but his team didn’t do that. Drew Brown missed a triple with about 30 seconds left, and Cooper Neal secured the offensive rebound to give the Cardinals another opportunity, but Brown missed a short contested jumper from the baseline and Red Oak secured the rebound and called timeout. A runner in the lane didn’t go, and Johnson’s first putback attempt didn’t either but he stayed with it, made his second try and gave the Tigers their seventh victory of the season.
“We weren’t patient and we let the magnitude of the game dictate how we reacted,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “We wanted to take the last shot unless we had an easy look at the hoop. We didn’t get an easy look and tried it anyway. You give a team that much time and that’s a hard defensive position to put yourself in in a tie game.”
Eberly said a basic screen opened up the initial shot of Red Oak’s final sequence and nobody boxed Johnson out.
Clarinda’s seven losses are by a total of 23 points, with two of those coming in overtime.
“It’s a little bit of Groundhog Day for us,” Eberly said. “Red Oak is so much improved and they are doing a great job over there. Their kids play extremely hard and we had too many small mistakes to win and they took it.”
Eberly looked specifically at a 9-for-17 effort at the free throw line and nine Tiger offensive rebounds as a couple of those little things that his team has to clean up.
The entire game was played in a 10-point range. The Cardinals scored the game’s first six points for one of their six point leads. Red Oak led by as many as four.
The Cardinal lead was one at 42-41 to start the fourth quarter and they never trailed until the horn sounded. A Michael Shull layup put Clarinda up 48-45 with 2:46 to play. After Baylor Bergren brought the Tigers back within one, Brown hit a 15-foot shot with 1:01 to play to extend the lead back to three.
Brown led the Cardinals with 15 points and 10 rebounds. He added three assists. Grant Jobe put in 13 points and eight rebounds. Tadyn Brown and Shull produced seven points each with Shull picking up four rebounds.
The Cardinals fell to 9-7 overall and 2-7 in the conference. There are just three games remaining on the regular season schedule and Eberly said his team has to find a way to keep fighting.
“These kids have endured a lot,” Eberly said. “The message is to keep grinding and hope this leads to something good in the end. The lesson is no matter how many times you get knocked down, you have to keep getting back up and I hope we can continue to do that.”
The other four Cardinals that played: Neal, Wyatt Schmitt, Isaac Jones and Edgar Rodriguez, all scored two points with Jones’ points coming on a breakaway dunk. Neal and Schmitt had three rebounds each.
Red Oak improved to 7-8 overall and 3-5 in the conference. Couse led three Tigers in double figures with 14 points.
The Cardinals host Glenwood in a non-conference game Tuesday.