Jobe nearly claims double-double as Cardinals hold on for win

The Clarinda boys basketball team held on for a 45-42 home win over Atlantic Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The Trojans had the ball, trailing by three, twice in the final 30 seconds, but a contested layup and then an off-balanced 3-pointer at the buzzer wouldn’t go down and the Cardinals held on for their seventh victory of the season.

Clarinda jumped in front 17-8 after the first quarter, but had to hold on from there on a night where the Cardinals made just 32% of their field goal attempts and only one of 12 tries from behind the 3-point line.

Grant Jobe nearly had a double-double to lead the Cardinals with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Cooper Neal added eight points and six rebounds and Wyatt Schmitt and Tadyn Brown scored seven points each with Schmitt collecting nine rebounds.

Drew Brown finished with four points and eight rebounds and Isaac Jones also scored four points for the Cardinals, who improved to 7-6 on the season and dropped the Trojans to 3-8.

Clarinda travels to Sidney Thursday before a home game Friday against Shenandoah.