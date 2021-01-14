Jobe leads Cardinal basketball past Trojans

The Clarinda boys basketball team returned to the win column Tuesday, Jan. 12, with a 56-44 win at Atlantic.

A Cardinal team that has been crushed by close losses this season turned a three point halftime lead into a 12 point win.

The Cardinal lead was 24-21 at halftime and still only 38-32 going into the final period, but the Cardinals pulled away in the fourth quarter to improve to 7-5 on the season.

The game didn’t count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.

The Cardinals shot 59% from the field and were led by Grant Jobe’s 18 points on seven field goal attempts. Jobe added a team best eight rebounds.

Michael Shull and Wyatt Schmitt also scored in double figures with 12 points each. Shull finished with seven rebounds and three assists while Schmitt secured three rebounds.

Drew Brown added nine points, five assists and five rebounds for the Cardinals. Cooper Neal made a 3-pointer to finish with three points to go with seven rebounds. Tadyn Brown scored the other two Cardinal points.

Skyler Handlos led the Trojans with 16 points. Atlantic fell to 3-5 with the loss.

The two teams meet again next month.