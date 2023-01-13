Iowa BOE approves football classification changes

The way football classifications will be determined by the Iowa High School Athletic Association will look different for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

A classification amendment for the sport was approved Thursday, Jan. 12, by the Iowa State Board of Education. The board’s approval was the final step in the passage of the amendment, which was also approved late last year by the IHSAA’s Board of Control and a vote of member schools.

The amendment adds a socioeconomic factor to football classifications. The amendment will reduce 40 percent of a school’s free or reduced lunch count from their annual enrollment to determine their final classification number for the 2023 and 2024 football seasons.

The State Board of Education unanimously approved the amendment after a lengthy discussion, according to a news release from the IHSAA. The proposal started through a recommendation by the IHSAA classification committee and received 80% “yes” votes from member schools that voted in December.

The IHSAA will now work on an updated football redistricting process, which will include released updated BEDS (9-11 grade enrollment) numbers and available FRL numbers from the Iowa Department of Education. Once those are available, new district and group assignments can be made by the IHSAA, followed by full schedules for the next two seasons.