Individual girls regional tennis tournament to be held in Red Oak

The Clarinda and Shenandoah girls tennis teams will make the trip to Red Oak Wednesday, May 19, for a Class 1A regional tournament.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released tournament assignments for the regional singles and doubles tournaments in both classes Friday, April 30.

Red Oak is hosting the Class 1A Region 3 Tournament that includes the Cardinals and Fillies. Other teams in the field are Atlantic, Clarke, Creston, Glenwood and Southwest Valley.

Singles and doubles qualifiers advance to the state singles and doubles tournaments, which are scheduled for June 2-3.