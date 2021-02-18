Incredible performance sends Cardinal bowling to state tournament

Johnson added he knew he had that kind of score in him but hadn’t done it before. “Everything came together today,” Johnson said.

Johnson wasn’t the only Cardinal to put together a series score of greater than 500. Xander Pullen shot a 250 and 255 to end with a 505.

“I just tried to stay calm and hit the same mark over and over,” Pullen said. “It’s really nice, my senior year to go to state.”

Weidman opened his day with a 245 and his 448 series gave him a third-place overall finish. He said his game was simply about continuing to hit his mark.

“To have the top three is really special,” Woods said. “There are such good bowlers in this district.”

Carter Larson, the other senior on the team, also placed in the top 10, finishing eighth with a 412 series.

Video interviews with the top four Cardinals can be found on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page.

Woods said it didn’t take long for her to figure out this might be a special day.

“We had three or four guys with three or four strikes in a row early on,” Woods said. “It felt like there was something happening, and I just hoped it would keep going.”