Incredible performance sends Cardinal bowling to state tournament

COUNCIL BLUFFS – Sometimes in sports, a team does something “super special” on the big stage.
Super special was how Clarinda head bowling coach Ashley Woods described her boys’ team’s winning performance Wednesday, Feb. 17, at a Class 1A state qualifying meet at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.
In the third year of the program, the Cardinals bowled a score of 3,228 to easily win the tournament and qualify for their first state tournament.
Additionally, Cardinal athletes Owen Johnson, Xander Pullen and Ronnie Weidman put up the top three scores on an incredible day for Cardinal bowling.
The Cardinals’ performance was 456 pins better than any other score they had put up during the season and 202 ahead of team runner-up St. Albert. The performance advanced Clarinda to the Class 1A state tournament Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
“They do it all the time in practice,” Woods said. “They know they can throw strikes, and you have to pick up the spares and that’s huge. It’s picking up the couple of spares that you miss, and they did.”
Johnson led the Cardinals with a 279 opening game and a 536 series.
“I was just doing what I knew how to do,” Johnson said. “I just relaxed and didn’t worry much about it. I threw the ball where I needed to and made every ball count.”
Johnson added he knew he had that kind of score in him but hadn’t done it before. “Everything came together today,” Johnson said.
Johnson wasn’t the only Cardinal to put together a series score of greater than 500. Xander Pullen shot a 250 and 255 to end with a 505.
“I just tried to stay calm and hit the same mark over and over,” Pullen said. “It’s really nice, my senior year to go to state.”
Weidman opened his day with a 245 and his 448 series gave him a third-place overall finish. He said his game was simply about continuing to hit his mark.
“To have the top three is really special,” Woods said. “There are such good bowlers in this district.”
Carter Larson, the other senior on the team, also placed in the top 10, finishing eighth with a 412 series.
Video interviews with the top four Cardinals can be found on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page.
Woods said it didn’t take long for her to figure out this might be a special day.
“We had three or four guys with three or four strikes in a row early on,” Woods said. “It felt like there was something happening, and I just hoped it would keep going.”
All six Cardinals combined for a pin count of 1,331 in the first game and weren’t far off of that with a count of 1,292 in the second game, giving them a lead of 290 pins going into the Baker series.
Levi Wise shot a 386 and Tyson Bramble a 336 series to complete the Cardinal roster.
St. Albert gained quite a bit of ground on the Cardinals during the Baker series. The Falcons went over 200 in each of the first four games while Clarinda had some struggles with a 157 second game, and then a 137 fourth game. The Cardinals left no doubt on who the best team in the alley was during the final game, however, as they started with seven straight strikes and shot a 246.
“The last two games were the symbol of our year,” Woods said. “We had a stressful quiet year where we didn’t perform like we thought we should and that was the fourth game, but we came back that last game and did what we were supposed to do.”
Woods said after that performance, they’ll see if they can carry that momentum into next week’s state tournament.
“I don’t know that you can get much better than what they just did,” Woods said. “We’ll practice a couple days and go to Waterloo.”
The state tournament starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.