Huge comeback effort falls short for Cardinal girls in regional opener

“Amelia stepped up and hit some big shots,” Hanafan said, “and we knew she could do that. She just needs one or two to go and she can get on fire. Our defensive effort is where it started. It gave us some layups and easy buckets.”

Weinrich said his team started playing too quickly, allowing Clarinda to continue to close the gap.

“The game was going faster,” Weinrich said. “There was a big crowd, and they were cheering and they made some shots. When you go from up 20 to tied, they were obviously playing better. We answered a couple times, but we had way too many turnovers in the second half.”

As good as the second half was for the Cardinals, the first half was that good for the Fillies, even with Wolf only scoring two points and the three Fillies posts, Wolf, Razee and Allie Eveland, combining for just seven points.

“They tried to take our posts away,” Weinrich said. “We hit some 3-pointers. When we can be patient and get in a flow we do some nice things, but sometimes we get rushed or nervous and going too fast.”

“We knew we had to take away Wolf,” Hanafan said. “She’s a good player and fortunate for them, they had a couple girls step up and hit some 3-pointers. You have to live with that against their posts and with us being undersized.”