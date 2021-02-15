Huge comeback effort falls short for Cardinal girls in regional opener

SHENANDOAH – A 21-point halftime lead completely evaporated for the Shenandoah girls basketball team against rival Clarinda in the final moments of its Class 3A regional tournament first round game Saturday, Feb. 13 – but Brooklen Black and Keelee Razee made a free throw each in the last 12 seconds for a 53-51 Shenandoah win.
Cardinal Amelia Hesse’s fourth triple of the game tied the contest with 12 seconds left, but Clarinda committed a foul on the inbounds pass, allowing Black to make one foul shot and give the Fillies the lead back.
Hesse drove to the basket but couldn’t make a shot in the lane in traffic. Razee secured the rebound and made a free throw at the other end with two seconds left. The Cardinals couldn’t get a shot off after Razee missed the second free throw.
Shenandoah advanced to a regional semifinal Wednesday at Panorama. The Panthers beat Red Oak 72-33 Saturday to advance.
“Clarinda plays hard and they made some shots,” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said. “We did a good job of rebounding in the first half, but in the second half they got some shots to fall and it seemed like every adjustment we made didn’t work. We held the lead long enough, made a free throw, got a stop and we get to play again.”
The Fillies will be without leading scorer and rebounder Ava Wolf in that regional semifinal game. Wolf was ejected, along with Clarinda’s Teya Stickler, after a physical altercation between the two in the third quarter. A game ejection carries an automatic one-game suspension.
Shenandoah led 29-8 at halftime, thanks to six 3-pointers, four by Sidda Rodewald, who ended up leading the Fillies with 19 points for the game.
Clarinda played much of the second half in a full court man-to-man defense that caused all kinds of problems for the Fillies, spurring the Cardinals to falling just short of an incredible comeback.
“I don’t know if you can look back at recent Clarinda girls basketball history and see a team that fought back like that,” Clarinda head coach Conner Hanafan said. “That’s a testament to our seniors, our team and the drive they have. They bought in and seeing that, even though, the game didn’t finish the way we wanted it too, we know we’re going in the right direction.”
The problem with that aggressive defense was that it led to a lot of fouls. In all, four Cardinals fouled out, not including Stickler. The Cardinals ended the game with only five eligible players. In all, there were 43 fourth quarter free throw attempts, 26 of them by Shenandoah.
The Fillies still led by 12 after the third quarter and enjoyed a double-digit lead until a Hesse basket with 3:25 to go. The Cardinals scored 13 points in the final two minutes, including a triple by Chloe Strait to cut the Shenandoah lead to 49-45. Reese Spiegel hit two free throws for the Fillies, but Clarinda was able to get to the free throw line and scored three points on their next two offensive trips. Shenandoah then turned it over before Hesse’s triple from on top, the last of her 22 points.
“Amelia stepped up and hit some big shots,” Hanafan said, “and we knew she could do that. She just needs one or two to go and she can get on fire. Our defensive effort is where it started. It gave us some layups and easy buckets.”
Weinrich said his team started playing too quickly, allowing Clarinda to continue to close the gap.
“The game was going faster,” Weinrich said. “There was a big crowd, and they were cheering and they made some shots. When you go from up 20 to tied, they were obviously playing better. We answered a couple times, but we had way too many turnovers in the second half.”
As good as the second half was for the Cardinals, the first half was that good for the Fillies, even with Wolf only scoring two points and the three Fillies posts, Wolf, Razee and Allie Eveland, combining for just seven points.
“They tried to take our posts away,” Weinrich said. “We hit some 3-pointers. When we can be patient and get in a flow we do some nice things, but sometimes we get rushed or nervous and going too fast.”
“We knew we had to take away Wolf,” Hanafan said. “She’s a good player and fortunate for them, they had a couple girls step up and hit some 3-pointers. You have to live with that against their posts and with us being undersized.”
Rodewald scored 19 points for the Fillies and was joined in double figures by Black with 11.
Spiegel added six points while Wolf finished with five. Razee and Eveland scored four points each, Caroline Rogers had two and Macey Finlay and Jenna Burdorf put in a free throw each.
The Fillies improved to 11-10 and will play a Panorama team Wednesday that owns an 18-4 record and likes to play as fast as anyone, according to Weinrich.
Hesse’s 22 led all scorers, while Strait added 12 for the Cardinals. Jessalee Neihart ended with eight points, Faith Espinosa scored five and Stickler, Cheyenne Sunderman, Bailey Nordyke and Aly Meier all had one.
The Cardinals ended Hanafan’s first season as head coach with a 3-18 overall record. His four seniors, Neihart, Espinosa, Stickler and Kristen Smith, exit the program.
“The seniors bought into us,” Hanafan said. “They bought into each other. They bought into the younger girls and helped them along. They bought into the culture change and you saw their leadership (in this game). They have worked so hard and I’m so proud of them. They are a class that has laid the foundation and I told them that when we’re playing in Wells Fargo (at the state tournament), they will have tickets waiting for them.”