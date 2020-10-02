Hartley takes home title at Shenandoah

The Fillies have just one meet left prior to the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet, which is followed by state qualifying.

“We have been improving each week,” said Skillern. “The drive to continue that is apparent every day in practice and the team has been working together to make each other better. We just need an opportunity to put it all together for further success in the final weeks of the season.”

Grace Zach was Sidney’s only runner on the night and finished 76th in 27:30.

“Grace has continued to work hard and it shows,” Sidney coach Steve Meyer said. “She continues to improve.”

Tori Sample was the only Essex athlete in the girls field, finishing 81st in 28:47, one of her fastest times of the season, according to head coach Jasmine Glasgo.

Clarinda’s fourth place run in the boys team race trailed only Lewis Central, Glenwood and Thomas Jefferson.

Jon McCall led the Cardinals with a 15th place run of 17:42.

Michael Mayer was only 26 seconds behind McCall, but also nine places back. Mark Everett was next for the Cardinals, finishing 32nd in 18:29, one place and one second ahead of Treyton Schaapherder. Alex Lihs finished 37th in 18:39 to complete the scoring.