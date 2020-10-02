Hartley takes home title at Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH – Clarinda sophomore Mayson Hartley took home the individual title at the Shenandoah Cross Country Invitational, Thursday, Oct. 1.
Hartley finished in 19 minutes, 39 seconds, beating runner-up Clara Teigland of Treynor by 10 seconds.
Hartley led the Cardinals to a third place team finish with 130 points, just seven behind Treynor for second. Shenandoah finished fourth with 135 points.
Clarinda also beat out Shenandoah by one spot in the boys race with the Cardinals taking fourth with 127 points and the Mustangs fifth with 154.
The Essex boys placed 14th with 436 points while Sidney was also in the field.
The Lewis Central boys and Glenwood girls won the meet. Thomas Jefferson’s Aidan Booton won the individual boys race in 16:14.
Hartley went out fast and cruised to the title.
“Mayson was relentless in her attack of the course,” Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer said. “Mayson blasted off as soon as the gun sounded and never took her foot off the accelerator the entire race. This was Mayson’s best race to date.”
Ashlyn Eberly was next for the Cardinals, finishing 16th in 21:20, a personal best.
“Ashlyn’s race was a huge success as well,” said Mayer. “She ran her most competitive race of the season, completely determined and motivated to keep pace with the lead pack.”
Amelia Hesse ended 26th in 22:39. Hannah Milleson and Molly Lihs completed Clarinda’s lineup. Milleson was 45th in 24:13 and Lihs 59th in 25:07.
Shenandoah was five points behind Clarinda and did that without Sarah Gilbert, who has been one of Shenandoah’s top runners her entire career.
Shenandoah girls cross country coach Liz Skillern said nearly all of her athletes improved their times by 30 to 90 seconds from the Early Bird meet earlier in the season.
Kelsey Franklin led the Fillies with a 25th place run of 22:36.
“Kelsey proved her worth with her efforts on the course,” said Skillern. “She easily ran her personal best.”
Christene Johnson was just behind Franklin, taking 27th in 22:39, followed by a 32nd place run from Brenna Godfread in 23:04.
Abby Martin was just behind Godfread, taking 34th in 23:10.
“Abby made a huge difference in our placing with her minute and a half improvement from a month ago on this course,” said Skillern. “She works so hard. I have told her she would realize the benefits of her work ethic.”
Lauryn Dukes was the final scorer for the Fillies, taking 40th in 23:33, a time that was also her overall best.
Aleigha Gomez rounded out Shenandoah’s lineup with a 74th place finish in 27:12.
The Fillies have just one meet left prior to the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet, which is followed by state qualifying.
“We have been improving each week,” said Skillern. “The drive to continue that is apparent every day in practice and the team has been working together to make each other better. We just need an opportunity to put it all together for further success in the final weeks of the season.”
Grace Zach was Sidney’s only runner on the night and finished 76th in 27:30.
“Grace has continued to work hard and it shows,” Sidney coach Steve Meyer said. “She continues to improve.”
Tori Sample was the only Essex athlete in the girls field, finishing 81st in 28:47, one of her fastest times of the season, according to head coach Jasmine Glasgo.
Clarinda’s fourth place run in the boys team race trailed only Lewis Central, Glenwood and Thomas Jefferson.
Jon McCall led the Cardinals with a 15th place run of 17:42.
Michael Mayer was only 26 seconds behind McCall, but also nine places back. Mark Everett was next for the Cardinals, finishing 32nd in 18:29, one place and one second ahead of Treyton Schaapherder. Alex Lihs finished 37th in 18:39 to complete the scoring.
“The first five guys finished in a 57 second range,” said Coach Mayer. “We can always depend on Jon to lead and give us a 100 percent effort. Jon and Michael both ran personal best times. Mark’s job was to bring his “A” game and to stay with Jon and Michael. Mark delivered and brought Treyton with him.”
Alec Wyman and Jordan Fasnacht were quite close to each other to complete the Cardinal lineup. Wyman was 48th in 19:03 and Fasnacht 49th in 19:08.
Alex Razee led Shenandoah for the second straight meet, finishing 25th in 18:10.
“Alex ran a very competitive race,” Shenandoah boys coach Andy Campbell. “Medaling at this meet as a freshman is quite an accomplishment.”
There were just 38 seconds separating Razee and Shenandoah’s final scorer.
Eli Schuster was next for the Mustangs, finishing 30th in 18:25 with Mitchell Jones crossing nine seconds and five places later.
Bryce McDowell and Josh Schuster completed the scoring for the Mustangs with McDowell coming in 38th in 18:43 and Schuster 41st in 18:48.
“Eli and Mitchell finished with their best times of the year,” said Campbell. “They are both competing very hard and are great leaders. Bryce continues to be very consistent. He is the lone senior on the varsity and definitely sets the tone. Josh had his best race of the year.”
Brandon McDowell and George Martin completed Shenandoah’s lineup. McDowell finished 57th in 19:33 and Martin 63rd in 19:45.
“I told the guys the rest of the meets are going to be very competitive,” said Campbell. “As long as we keep focusing on improving ourselves and on controlling attitude and effort we should have a strong end to the season.”
Without their top runner, the Essex Trojans had a five-athlete team and finished 14th with 436 points.
“They were without their number one guy and before the race I asked them to step up to fill his absence,” said Glasgo. “Most of them ran their fastest times or close to their fastest times. I’m really proud of all of them.”
Tony Racine was the top Trojan runner, taking 80th in 20:47. He was followed by Jacob Robinette and Payton Ashlock in 101st and 102nd. Robinette ran a 24:14 and Ashlock a 24:37. Isaiah Kline took 104th in 25:38. Izaiah Flowers completed Essex’s scorers in 107th at 31:09.
The Sidney boys had three in the field. Cole Jorgenson led the Cowboys with a 21st place run in 17:59, despite battling a nosebleed for most of the race. Kyle Beam finished 60th in 19:39.
“Kyle and Cole have been dependable all season and came ready to run as always,” said Meyer. “They are tough competitors which can be difficult when you lack teammates to run with on a daily basis.”
Christian Harris completed Sidney’s roster with a 99th place run of 23:10.
Essex makes a quick turnaround for a Monday race at Platteview. Clarinda and Shenandoah travel to Atlantic, Thursday, Oct. 8. Sidney competes in Falls City Thursday.
