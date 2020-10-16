Hartley, Eberly, McCall medal at H-10 cross country

“I have been very happy with the way the team has come together over the past week,” said Skillern. “We had seven girls practicing and seven girls racing, everyone has contributed. They know they can count on one another. The girls worked together throughout the race, helped one another out and even changed positions once or twice. That shows awesome teamwork skills.”

The Clarinda boys matched Shenandoah’s girls with a sixth place mark, scoring 147 points, 10 back of Kuemper for fifth.

“The goal has been to improve their standing in the conference,” Mayer said about her boys. “In the recent past our team has been closer to the bottom of the standings. We finished in the middle and will continue to work to place even higher. Our guys take great pride in their performances and are willing to do the work to show improvement.”

Glenwood scored 63 points to beat Lewis Central by seven for the team title. Atlantic was seven behind Lewis Central to take third. Harlan finished fourth.

Jon McCall landed a conference medal with a 17th place run of 18:01.

“Jon needs to continue to race with the intensity he has all season to qualify for state,” Mayer said.