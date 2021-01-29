Harlan hands Cardinal girls bowling first loss of season

The Clarinda girls bowling team lost for the first time this season and the Harlan boys made it a clean sweep for the home team Thursday, Jan. 28.

The Cardinal girls lost 2,423 pins to 2,247 while the Cyclone boys took a 2,530-2,371 victory.

Madi Pulliam was the only Cardinal to earn any individual honors on the night as she had overall high game with a 201. Andi Woods had the best series for the Cardinals with a 346 while Harlan’s Sydney O’Neil took overall honors with a 360.

Owen Johnson and Xander Pullen led the Cardinal boys. Pullen’s 192 was best game for the Cardinals while Johnson shot a 372 series to lead the team. Brennon Munch of Harlan took overall honors with a 200 game and 379 series.

The Cardinal boys trailed by only 57 pins going into the Baker series, but lost ground in four of the five team games with a 180 third game being best.

Johnson and Pullen were followed in the individual series by Carter Larson, who shot a 339 series. Levi Wise added a 311, Ronnie Weidman a 302 and Tyson Bramble a 284 for the Cardinals.

The Cardinal girls also lost ground in the Baker series with Harlan leading by 97 after the two individual games. Clarinda’s best Baker game was its second at a 168.