Gordon wins once at Treynor

Kambry Gordon, Clarinda

Clarinda freshman Kambry Gordon works for points against Riverside’s Veronica Schechinger during the season opening S.W.A.T. Scramble at Nodaway Valley Monday, Nov. 14.

 Photo courtesy Charm Carpenter/Red Oak Express

Two Clarinda athletes combined to earn one win at the Treynor Girls Thursday Night Smackdown, held Thursday, Dec. 1, at Treynor High School.

Kambry Gordon and Katelyn Darrah competed for the Cardinals in a competition that included eight teams.

Gordon was the Cardinal to earn a win in the 113-119 pound weight class. Gordon pinned Audubon’s Rachel Rynearson in 1 minute, 20 seconds, to place third in her four-athlete bracket. Gordon’s win came after a pair of losses by fall for Gordon to athletes from Treynor and Kuemper.

Darrah was one of three athletes in the 209-223 pound class. Darrah forfeited her first match and then lost by fall in 1:46 to Missouri Valley’s Jocelyn Buffum.

The Cardinals are right back on the mat Saturday for the Audubon Tournament.

