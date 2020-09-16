Glenwood, Atlantic down Cardinal volleyball

Clarinda volleyball lost a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference matches in very different ways, Tuesday, Sept. 15, in Glenwood.

The Cardinals lost 3-0 to Class 4A No. 5 Glenwood to start the evening. Game scores were 25-13, 25-8 and 25-11. In the second match of the triangular, the Cardinals fell behind Atlantic 2-0 with scores of 25-18 and 25-10, won the next two sets 25-18 and 25-23 before falling 15-10 in the fifth.

Faith Espinosa led the Cardinals with nine kills in the win over Atlantic. Jessalee Niehart and Teya Stickler added eight kills each while Presley Jobe contributed two. Stickler’s 16 assists led the team with Emmy Allbaugh adding nine and Taylor Cole two.

Clarinda committed 28 hitting errors to go with the 29 kills.

Cole, Neihart and Stickler all had a huge match defensively with Cole leading the Cardinals with 31 digs. Neihart added 25 and Stickler 21. Allbaugh contributed nine digs and Jobe had eight. In fact, all eight Cardinals who played had multiple digs with Skylar Kelley contributing four, Espinosa three and Avery Walter two.

Espinosa added three blocks, two solo.