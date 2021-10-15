Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
The final match of the Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball season took place Thursday evening and Glenwood ran the table to win the conference title.
The final Hawkeye 10 standings are below. Records shown reflect conference matches only.
Final Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball standings
Glenwood 10-0
Red Oak 9-1
Lewis Central 7-3
Kuemper 7-3
St. Albert 7-3
Atlantic 5-5
Clarinda 4-6
Harlan 3-7
Creston 2-8
Shenandoah 1-9
Denison 0-10
