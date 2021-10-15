 Skip to main content
Final Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball standings
Final Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball standings

Clarinda volleyball

Pictured are members of the 2021 Clarinda volleyball team. Front row, from left: Hailee Knight, Emmy Allbaugh, Paige Millikan, Colbie Wilmes, Presley Jobe, Chloe Strait, Taylor Cole, Avery Walter and Jerzee Knight. Middle row, from left: Sage Howard, Jadyn Sunderman, Lylly Merrill, Maddie Smith, Jorja Brown, Brooklyn Harris, Brooke Brown, Ellison Lovett, Page May and Skylar Kelley. Back row, from left: Aly Meier, Bailey Nordyke, Tobi Sunderman, Elaina Gibson, Alaina Allbaugh, Paige McCoy, Maddie McQueen, Lauren Mayer, Elexiea Smith, Kaylee Smith, Dakota Wise and Brooke Meyer.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The final match of the Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball season took place Thursday evening and Glenwood ran the table to win the conference title.

The final Hawkeye 10 standings are below. Records shown reflect conference matches only.

Final Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball standings

Glenwood 10-0

Red Oak 9-1

Lewis Central 7-3

Kuemper 7-3

St. Albert 7-3

Atlantic 5-5

Clarinda 4-6

Harlan 3-7

Creston 2-8

Shenandoah 1-9

Denison 0-10

