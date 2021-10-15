 Skip to main content
Final district football standings
Final district football standings

Clarinda Cardinals

The high school football regular season concluded Friday evening in our three coverage area districts.

The final district standings and playoff qualifiers in each district are listed below. Records shown reflect district games only.

Class 2A District 8

Greene County 5-0 *District champion and Playoff Qualifier

Clarinda 4-1 *Playoff Qualifier

Red Oak 2-3 *Playoff Qualifier

Clarke 2-3 *Playoff Qualifier

Shenandoah 1-4

Des Moines Christian 1-4

Class 8-Player District 9

Lenox 6-0 *District Champion and Playoff Qualifier

Fremont-Mills 5-1 *Playoff Qualifier

Stanton/Essex 4-2 *Playoff Qualifier

East Mills 3-3 *At-large Playoff Qualifier 

Bedford 2-4

East Union 1-5

Griswold 0-6

Class A District 7

Mount Ayr 5-1 *District Champion and Playoff Qualifier

Southwest Valley 5-1 *Playoff Qualifier

Earlham 4-2 *Playoff Qualifier

AHSTW 3-3 *Playoff Qualifier

Riverside 3-3

St. Albert 1-5

Sidney 0-6

