Final district football standings

The high school football regular season concluded Friday evening in our three coverage area districts.
The final district standings and playoff qualifiers in each district are listed below. Records shown reflect district games only.
Class 2A District 8
Greene County 5-0 *District champion and Playoff Qualifier
Clarinda 4-1 *Playoff Qualifier
Red Oak 2-3 *Playoff Qualifier
Clarke 2-3 *Playoff Qualifier
Shenandoah 1-4
Des Moines Christian 1-4
Class 8-Player District 9
Lenox 6-0 *District Champion and Playoff Qualifier
Fremont-Mills 5-1 *Playoff Qualifier
Stanton/Essex 4-2 *Playoff Qualifier
East Mills 3-3 *At-large Playoff Qualifier
Bedford 2-4
East Union 1-5
Griswold 0-6
Class A District 7
Mount Ayr 5-1 *District Champion and Playoff Qualifier