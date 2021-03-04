Doyle promoted to Cardinal volleyball head coach

“Kaitlin and Macy did an excellent job working together for two years,” Porter said. “We felt like someone should be the point person for the program, though, and with co-coaches it’s difficult to have that. There are circumstances that it can work well, but ultimately we needed one person to lead the program and after evaluating each of our coaches and talking with them, they both felt this was the best move going forward.”

Porter added the district is looking for someone to fill the other assistant coaching position in the program.

Doyle and Elwood are currently coaching AAU Club volleyball at the middle school level and have already made the switch to Doyle working as the head coach.

“We work really well together,” Doyle said. “We have started the transition with me taking over more. She still jumps in a lot, which is awesome, and it has been a pretty easy switch.”

Doyle said one of the short-term goals for her as head coach is to have a more aggressive style of play.