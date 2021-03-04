Doyle promoted to Cardinal volleyball head coach

The structure of the Clarinda volleyball coaching staff has changed looking ahead to the 2021 season.
Jess Doyle is the new head coach for the Cardinals while Macy Elwood will move from co-head coach to assistant coach. Last season’s other co-head coach, Kaitlin Allen, has resigned. The change in positions for Elwood and Doyle was approved by the Clarinda School Board during their Feb. 10 meeting.
Doyle graduated from East Mills in 2015 and played college volleyball at Graceland in Lamoni.
She was an assistant under Elwood and Allen last fall and is in her first year as a kindergarten teacher at Clarinda. Coaching wasn’t on her radar coming out of college, but it has worked out quite well so far.
“I was the freshman coach here at Clarinda this fall,” Doyle said. “It was my first time coaching and I loved it. Macy and Kaitlin were fun to work with. We talked as a staff and decided it would probably be best for the program to switch things up. Macy is a great girl and we work well together and we’ll miss Kaitlin. With me coming out of college, I have a lot of background knowledge that is still fresh in my mind.”
Elwood and Allen were co-head coaches for two seasons and Clarinda Activities Director Josh Porter said they wanted to have a single head coach again.
“Kaitlin and Macy did an excellent job working together for two years,” Porter said. “We felt like someone should be the point person for the program, though, and with co-coaches it’s difficult to have that. There are circumstances that it can work well, but ultimately we needed one person to lead the program and after evaluating each of our coaches and talking with them, they both felt this was the best move going forward.”
Porter added the district is looking for someone to fill the other assistant coaching position in the program.
Doyle and Elwood are currently coaching AAU Club volleyball at the middle school level and have already made the switch to Doyle working as the head coach.
“We work really well together,” Doyle said. “We have started the transition with me taking over more. She still jumps in a lot, which is awesome, and it has been a pretty easy switch.”
Doyle said one of the short-term goals for her as head coach is to have a more aggressive style of play.
“I want to switch them to jump serving and spot serving,” Doyle said. “I think it will be an easy switch for most of them. I think that’s super important. We play a lot of good teams in the Hawkeye 10 and we want to get the other team out of system as much as possible. I’m also looking to change our game speed and tempo. Last year, we would pass the ball high and set the ball high and that gives the other team time to read us and know what we’re going to do. We also don’t have a lot of size, so we need to keep our speed fast and work on keeping the ball in play.”
Doyle’s father is Jim Doyle, a long-time volleyball official in this part of the state, who also has quite a bit of state tournament experience. She said his knowledge has been and will continue to be huge for her.
“I have learned a lot from him,” Doyle said about her dad, “and he’s my go-to guy with questions. He coached me in AAU and club and he’ll be super helpful too.”
The Cardinals finished the 2020 season with a 7-20 overall record. They return five of the eight athletes who saw time in 10 or more matches last season.