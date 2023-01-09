Downey earns championship at Winterset

Karson Downey won a tournament title, leading Clarinda boys wrestling to a seventh-place finish at the Winterset Gary Christensen Invitational Saturday, Jan. 7.

The Cardinals scored 99 team points in the 16-team field. Carlisle rolled to the team title with 263 points.

Downey won the 182 pound bracket and was one of three Cardinals to compete in the championship match.

Downey pinned his first two opponents in the first period, including Kolby Fogarty of Woodward-Granger in the semifinals. Downey then earned a 7-3 win over Van Meter’s Jackson Boese in the final.

Jase Wilmes and Bryson Harris both wrestled for titles as well for the Cardinals. Wilmes finished second at 220 pounds and Harris second at 285.

Wilmes earned a 9-0 major decision in the quarterfinals and then beat Jaydn Cooper of Winterset 6-0 in the semifinals before losing by fall to Joshua Hemsted of Carlisle in the final.

Harris earned a pair of falls to start his day, including a win over Brandon Orozco of Southwest Iowa in the semifinals. Harris then lost 3-0 to Dalton Hearne of Urbandale in the final.

Dominick Polsley and Mason Nally both finished fifth on the day for the Cardinals.

Polsley opened his day with a win by fall at 170, but then lost by fall to Waukee’s Blake Hauck in the quarterfinals. Polsley won his first consolation match by fall, but then lost by fall to drop into the fifth-place match, where he pinned Winterset’s Eduardo Garcia in 25 seconds.

Nally won a pair of matches on the day, including his first consolation round match by fall after being pinned by Pella’s Kieran Van Voorst in the 195 quarterfinals. After a loss by fall, Nally beat Kyler Anderson of Urbandale 7-4 in the fifth-place match.

Leland Woodruff won a pair of matches and finished eighth at 160. Both of his wins were six minute matches in the consolation bracket, beating Kadin O’Connor of ADM 10-2 and Winterset’s Zac Mortvedt 4-2. Woodruff dropped a 7-5 decision in the seventh-place match.

Ryan Skeripski also won a match for the Cardinals in the 132-pound bracket. His win was by medical forfeit over Elijah Bell of Woodward-Granger.

The Cardinals don’t wrestle again until Saturday’s Centerville Tournament.