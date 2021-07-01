Creston slugs its way past Cardinal softball

CLARINDA – The Creston Panthers pounded out 13 runs on 11 hits in just five innings in beating Clarinda softball 13-2 Tuesday, June 29, in Hawkeye 10 Conference play.
The Cardinals scored their only two runs in the fifth inning and nearly extended the game against Creston pitcher Keely Coen.
Jillian Graham singled and then her pinch-runner Dakota Wise scored on Bailey Nordyke’s triple. Nordyke would come around to score on the play on an error. A walk and a single put two more Cardinals on base, but they would have needed both to score to prevent the 10-run rule from ending the game early.
“We did okay,” Clarinda head coach Seth Allbaugh said. “We didn’t hit the ball as well as I would have liked. We played pretty good defense with only one error. They just hit the ball well. They are a good team. I’m not happy about losing, but I’m not disappointed in the way the girls played."
Wise and Nordyke were two of four Cardinals who came in to either hit or run in the fifth and Allbaugh said getting them experience is important.
“You never know when we might need them,” Allbaugh said. “You have to have those kids.”
Emmy Allbaugh led the Cardinal offense with two hits.
Creston’s bats did well all evening. The Panthers scored five runs in both the second and fifth innings with the only Clarinda error helping Creston’s cause in the second.
Andi Woods pitched all five innings for the Cardinals, giving up 11 hits and five walks over five innings. She struck out one and gave up nine earned runs.
The Cardinals have just two regular season games remaining before traveling to Chariton Tuesday to open regional play.
“We have played well on defense two games in a row now and that’s been our Achilles heel all year,” Coach Allbaugh said. “We need to hit it a little better and pitch a little better and tie it all together next Tuesday. Everything we do from here on out is focused on next Tuesday. The girls are doing a good job of that, trying to finish getting better at the little things.”
Clarinda fell to 8-19 on the season and 5-13 in the conference. The win pushed the Panthers to 18-10 overall and 15-3 in the conference.