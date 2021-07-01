Creston slugs its way past Cardinal softball

CLARINDA – The Creston Panthers pounded out 13 runs on 11 hits in just five innings in beating Clarinda softball 13-2 Tuesday, June 29, in Hawkeye 10 Conference play.

The Cardinals scored their only two runs in the fifth inning and nearly extended the game against Creston pitcher Keely Coen.

Jillian Graham singled and then her pinch-runner Dakota Wise scored on Bailey Nordyke’s triple. Nordyke would come around to score on the play on an error. A walk and a single put two more Cardinals on base, but they would have needed both to score to prevent the 10-run rule from ending the game early.

“We did okay,” Clarinda head coach Seth Allbaugh said. “We didn’t hit the ball as well as I would have liked. We played pretty good defense with only one error. They just hit the ball well. They are a good team. I’m not happy about losing, but I’m not disappointed in the way the girls played."

Wise and Nordyke were two of four Cardinals who came in to either hit or run in the fifth and Allbaugh said getting them experience is important.

“You never know when we might need them,” Allbaugh said. “You have to have those kids.”

Emmy Allbaugh led the Cardinal offense with two hits.