Creston hands Cardinals another close loss

CLARINDA – The Clarinda boys basketball team lost a game they thought they should have won, again.
The latest of those losses for the Cardinals may have been the hardest to stomach as Clarinda’s Drew Brown was whistled for an intentional foul, with the Cardinals having multiple fouls to give, in a tie game with four seconds left.
The call gave Creston free throws and possession while a common foul would have just kept possession with the Panthers.
The foul happened after Clarinda’s Michael Shull drove to the basket to try to win the game, but Creston’s Clayton Stafford stole a pass, and drove into the frontcourt before he was hit from behind by Brown. Stafford made both free throws and the Panthers ran out the clock in a 55-53 win over the Cardinals Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Panther senior Evan Bruce made a deep triple with one minute left to tie the game at 53 after a missed Clarinda shot. The Cardinals were able to run the clock down the 14 seconds before calling timeout, setting the stage for the final sequence.
“We had a three point lead and weren’t able to execute in our halfcourt offense,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “We maybe took a bit of an ill-advised shot and they came down and hit a big (3-pointer). We did a great job of stalling it out and thought we had the play we wanted with Michael (Shull) isolated to go the hoop. He passed the ball, they got it and you saw what happened at the end.”
The “what happened” referred to the intentional foul call, a call that was made when Brown ran through Stafford from behind to get to the ball with no grabbing of jersey or body done by Brown.
Stafford stepped up and hit both free throws for his only points of the game and Creston was able to run out the clock when Clarinda’s Cooper Neal attempted to commit a foul on the ensuing inbounds pass, with the Cardinals still having fouls to give, but none was called.
The ending controversy took away from a good battle that went back and forth throughout, but Eberly said they never should been in that situation down the stretch.
“When you don’t make free throws,” Eberly said, “We missed nine, and can’t execute in the halfcourt, you set yourselves up for those kinds of things to happen.”
Clarinda took the lead on a Wyatt Schmitt 3-pointer with 3:50 left, and nobody scored again until Bruce’s deep triple with both teams unable to score on multiple possessions in between.
Creston led by six late in the third quarter, but Clarinda came back to tie the game on a Schmitt basket with 6:31 to play. Cooper Neal scored to tie the game again with 5:49 to play after a Brance Baker basket. Creston went back in front and then Shull scored and hit the ensuing free throw after a Creston foul on the play to give Clarinda a 48-47 lead with 4:54 to play.
Cole Strider answered with a triple on the other end, but a Shull basket and then Schmitt’s triple put Clarinda back in front.
“We have been in tight games all year,” Eberly said. “That’s our fourth loss by maybe 15 points. The kids are competing hard. We keep talking about breaking down the wall and getting through it. Nobody is going to give it you. You got to take it in our conference.”
The loss dropped the Cardinals to 6-4 overall and 2-4 in the Hawkeye 10. Add Tuesday’s loss to overtime losses to Glenwood and Harlan in December and it’s been a frustrating season so far for Eberly’s team. He said they simply have to get back to work.
“We have to keep grinding,” Eberly said. “It’s all about where you are in February and getting to that point. The Hawkeye 10 is going to prepare you for that. There are no easy nights. Creston is a solid ball club. We thought we had a chance to win and just didn't make it happen.”
The entire game was played in a 13-point range with Creston’s six point lead late in the third period being its largest. Clarinda led by seven early in the second quarter.
Shull led the Cardinal offense with 15 points and Brown added 13. Eberly was mostly pleased with his offense and other guys stepping up. Schmitt scored nine points, Neal had seven and Grant Jobe contributed six. Tadyn Brown added three points.
“They did a good job taking away Drew,” Eberly said, “and that’s when other guys have to step up and they did (Tuesday). Hopefully we can continue to build on the effort and not let that affect us mentally.”
Creston’s leading scorer Colby Burg was held to 10 points, which was the most by any of the nine Panthers that found the scoring column.
“Burg is a tough matchup,” Eberly said. “He’s quick, can get to the hoop and can shoot it a bit. They had some other kids step up and hit some shots for them. I thought we did a good job taking (Brance) Baker away for the most part, although he’s playing hurt. Defensively, I thought we did a great job. When you hold a team to basically 53 points, you’ll have a chance to win the game. Hopefully we can learn from this and move forward.”
Creston improved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference with the win.
Clarinda next travels to Lewis Central Friday for another conference clash. The next home contest is Thursday, Jan. 14 against Sidney.