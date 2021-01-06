Creston hands Cardinals another close loss

Cole Strider answered with a triple on the other end, but a Shull basket and then Schmitt’s triple put Clarinda back in front.

“We have been in tight games all year,” Eberly said. “That’s our fourth loss by maybe 15 points. The kids are competing hard. We keep talking about breaking down the wall and getting through it. Nobody is going to give it you. You got to take it in our conference.”

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 6-4 overall and 2-4 in the Hawkeye 10. Add Tuesday’s loss to overtime losses to Glenwood and Harlan in December and it’s been a frustrating season so far for Eberly’s team. He said they simply have to get back to work.

“We have to keep grinding,” Eberly said. “It’s all about where you are in February and getting to that point. The Hawkeye 10 is going to prepare you for that. There are no easy nights. Creston is a solid ball club. We thought we had a chance to win and just didn't make it happen.”

The entire game was played in a 13-point range with Creston’s six point lead late in the third period being its largest. Clarinda led by seven early in the second quarter.