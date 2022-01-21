 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cole, Hesse lead Cardinals to home win

Taylor Cole, Clarinda

Clarinda junior Taylor Cole rises for a jump shot during the Cardinals' home loss to Lewis Central Friday, Jan. 7.

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda girls basketball team ended an eight game losing streak with a strong defensive effort, beating Riverside 49-30 Thursday, Jan. 20, at Clarinda High School.

Over half of Riverside’s 30 points came in the final period as the Cardinals led 9-4 after the first quarter, 23-9 at halftime and 31-14 going into the final eight minutes.

Taylor Cole and Amelia Hesse did a lot of the offensive work for the Cardinals with Cole leading the Cardinals with 16 points and Hesse adding 15.

Chloe Strait chipped in six points, Aly Meier added four and Brooke Brown scored three for Clarinda. Jerzee Knight and Lylly Merrill scored two points each while Sage Howard added one as the Cardinals improved to 4-12 on the season.

Full Clarinda stats will be added here when available. The Cardinals are back home Monday to take on Shenandoah.

Riverside fell to 5-10 on the season.

