Clarinda's Ridnour signs with Graceland football

Clarinda football’s leading tackler last season will continue his football career in college.
Senior Cole Ridnour officially signed with Graceland University’s football program Friday, March 5, in a ceremony at Clarinda High School.
Ridnour said playing football at the next level was an easy choice, as was doing it at Graceland in Lamoni.
“I noticed last year that I really loved football and wanted to play it for the rest of my life,” Ridnour said. “Graceland is in a small town and I’m from a small town and thought I would fit in there.”
Ridnour said he had one other offer to play football in college, but said Graceland was the easy choice, saying he really liked the campus, the facilities and the coaches on his visit there.
Also at the ceremony was Willie Lawrence, Graceland’s defensive coordinator. He’s excited to bring Ridnour in as an inside linebacker.
“He’s very athletic,” Lawrence said of Ridnour. “He played running back as well, so he can run around and make those plays for us. He’ll bring a lot of athletic ability for the defense.”
Graceland is a program that has struggled the last several years. The Yellowjackets played just five games last fall and lost all of them. They have just two total wins over the last four years.
Ridnour said he simply wants to go in and hit people and hopes his leadership qualities can help turn the program around.
Lawrence said bringing in Ridnour is part of a new philosophy for head coach Nate Robinson.
“A big thing for us right now is switching back to recruiting these local Iowa kids,” Lawrence said. “Cole is from southwest Iowa. He’s a multi-sport athlete and a hard-nosed guy.”
Ridnour said he’s had a lot of fun in his time at Clarinda and appreciates all of his teammates over the years.
Ridnour plans on majoring in physical education.