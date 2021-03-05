Clarinda's Ridnour signs with Graceland football

Clarinda football’s leading tackler last season will continue his football career in college.

Senior Cole Ridnour officially signed with Graceland University’s football program Friday, March 5, in a ceremony at Clarinda High School.

Ridnour said playing football at the next level was an easy choice, as was doing it at Graceland in Lamoni.

“I noticed last year that I really loved football and wanted to play it for the rest of my life,” Ridnour said. “Graceland is in a small town and I’m from a small town and thought I would fit in there.”

Ridnour said he had one other offer to play football in college, but said Graceland was the easy choice, saying he really liked the campus, the facilities and the coaches on his visit there.

Also at the ceremony was Willie Lawrence, Graceland’s defensive coordinator. He’s excited to bring Ridnour in as an inside linebacker.

“He’s very athletic,” Lawrence said of Ridnour. “He played running back as well, so he can run around and make those plays for us. He’ll bring a lot of athletic ability for the defense.”