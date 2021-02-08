Clarinda to visit Shenandoah in regional girls basketball opener

The Clarinda and Shenandoah girls basketball teams will play for a third time this season with this one opening the Class 3A regional tournament.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional basketball pairings for Classes 3A, 2A and 1A Thursday, Feb. 4 and the Cardinals and Fillies are matched up in Class 3A Region 1. The rivalry will be renewed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 in Shenandoah.

Panorama, who has spent time in the IGHSAU’s state ranking this season, hosts Red Oak that same night with the winner of that game playing the winner of the Shenandoah/Clarinda game Wednesday, Feb. 17 in a regional semifinal at Panorama.

Top-ranked Cherokee is the region’s top seed and matches up with Kuemper Catholic in the first round on the top half of the bracket. Atlantic hosts Greene County in the region’s other first round game.

The regional final is set for Saturday, Feb. 20 with the site to be announced.

Essex and Sidney are in Class 1A Region 4 with most of the rest of the rest of their Corner Conference rivals.

The Trojanettes are matched up with a conference foe in East Mills to open regional play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. The winner of that game plays Logan-Magnolia in the second round Tuesday, Feb. 16.