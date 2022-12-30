Clarinda Sports Year in Review

Clarinda High School athletics had plenty of high state finishes and many other highlights over the course of the last 12 months.

The Clarinda girls bowling team and the Clarinda cheer team were closest to the top as both finished as state runners-up. After winning last season’s state championship, Clarinda cheer just missed a repeat, settling for runner-up honors in their division at the state championships. The girls bowling team made history by qualifying for its first state tournament and then nearly won the title, rolling into the state championship match before falling and settling for second.

Three members of that girls bowling team in Ally Johnson, Andi Woods and Dakota Wise qualified for the individual state tournament, along with Tyson Bramble from the boys team.

The Clarinda track and field and cross country programs had a strong year. Both the boys and girls cross country teams qualified for the state meet, while Mayson Hartley and Treyton Schaapherder both won state medals. Raenna Henke and Kyle Wagoner nearly joined their teammates with medals as the Cardinal girls finished 11th and the boys 12th in the team race.

Hartley won two of Clarinda’s five medals at the state track and field meet. She finished second in the 3,000 meter run and fourth in the 1,500 meter run. Her 1,500 meter run ended a day that also saw her finish 11th in the 800 meter run and compete in a singles match in a state team tennis quarterfinal, part of a Cardinal tennis team that qualified for its first state tournament since 1983.

Tadyn Brown and Isaac Jones both placed in the long jump, with Jones finishing second and Brown sixth. They came in as the top two seeds in the event. Logan Green added a seventh-place finish in the shot put.

Clarinda track and field also had four events qualify for the Drake Relays. Those events were Brown and Paige Millikan in the long jump, Jones in the high jump and the girls 4x100 relay team of Bailey Nordyke, Millikan, Taylor Cole and Jerzee Knight.

Green also medaled at the state wrestling tournament as he, and teammate Kale Downey, both finished fifth. Karson Downey and Jase Wilmes also qualified for the state wrestling tournament.

Hartley also had a strong tennis season and teamed up with Cole to place sixth at the state doubles tournament as well as winning the number one doubles title at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament. Teammates Avery Walter and Brooke Brown won the number two doubles title.

Clarinda boys basketball ended its season in one of the more dramatic games of the season, losing a classic district semifinal game against Treynor with Cooper Neal having his shot blocked at the buzzer in a 54-53 loss. Clarinda used a 10-0 run in the game’s final three minutes to take the lead on a Drew Brown triple with 19 seconds to play.

Neal came back in the spring and won the sectional golf tournament title, leading the Cardinal boys golf team to a spot in the district tournament. Neal finished ninth at the district tournament, missing out on the state tournament by two strokes.

Neal was also a big part of a Clarinda baseball team that won 22 games, but saw its dream of a second straight appearance in the state tournament end in a loss to Kuemper in the substate final.

It was also a special summer for the Clarinda A’s. While they weren’t nearly as dominant as the 2021 edition of the A’s, this summer’s team won 32 games, the last of which was a walk-off win over Des Moines in the MINK League Wild Card playoff game. The season would end the next night in St. Joseph in the North Division final. The A’s also hosted the league’s All-Star Game for the first time and the six A’s who competed in the game all played very well in helping the North Division to a victory.

The summer months also saw Jake Lord hired as the Clarinda High School Activities Director.